FTR Already Complaining About Treatment in AEW

It's only been a little over a year since FTR, formerly known as The Revival, secured their releases from WWE and struck out on their own, eventually coming to AEW to battle their longtime frenemies, The Young Bucks. While in WWE, FTR complained that the company and Vince McMahon didn't take tag team wrestling seriously enough, and they felt sure that once they broke free from WWE, they'd be able to earn the respect they deserve. But were they right? Or are old patterns beginning to resurface?

FTR is the AEW Tag Team Champions. They're managed by Tully Blanchard, have done segments with Arn Anderson and the Rock 'n' Roll Express. They're showcased regularly on AEW Dynamite, have beaten some of the biggest names in the company, and will face The Young Bucks at AEW Full Gear next Saturday. But it seems they still aren't completely happy.

In an interview with WrestleTalk, Dax Harwood complained that the build to the match on Saturday hasn't been good enough.

We begged for our release from WWE for two years, and I'm not saying that with any bitterness. We begged for our release from WWE because of this match… Am I happy with the build? I think the build to this match could be a little bit better. Obviously when you're an artist, you think that your piece is the most important piece in the whole museum, and I do believe that. I don't know if that comes off as selfish or not, but we believe that our piece in the AEW art is the most important art in the muesum of Full Gear. The build, I feel, could have been a little bit better. We could have had a little more time devoted to this match and to make it a little more special.

Harwood did say that FTR and the Young Bucks would put on the best match of the card at Full Gear, and his partner Cash Wheeler agreed.

The build hasn't been exactly what I hope it would be, and maybe we won't main event Full Gear, but we are going to guaran-god damn-tee that no one on that show can follow us after that and there's nothing left standing. Those fans are going to be so spent and people watching at home are going to be so exhausted, that we are going to be on our last legs so that people know, without a shadow of doubt, that it was the best tag team match they are ever going to see.

AEW Full Gear takes place on PPV next Saturday, November 7th.