The Elite returned to AEW at Full Gear to face Death Triangle for the AEW World Trios Championships, but came up short in an attempt to win back the titles they once held. The return of The Elite was a symbolic moment for AEW, as the company founders had been suspended following a locker room fight with CM Punk after Punk's pipe bomb at the press conference for the last PPV, All Out, in September. The Elite became inaugural Trios champs at that show, but had to be stripped of the title the next week. But despite making a triumphant return, they were still defeated by the current champs, a surprise ending that cheesed The Chadster off so badly!

AEW Full Gear Results: Death Triangle vs. The Elite

The trios match went on second, and after the champs came out first, The Elite arrived with their full entourage and a new theme song: Carry On my Wayward Son by Kansas. The crowd was so happy to see The Elite back, but not The Chadster. The Chadster was rooting for CM Punk in his quest to destroy AEW by humiliating Tony Khan and making him feels impotent as AEW makes The Chadster.

But no, The Elite won, a symbol of The Chadster's ongoing sexual impotence that he will never be free of as long as Tony Khan continues to carry out his vendetta against The Chadster by booking wrestling shows that compete with The Chadster's beloved WWE. This spotfest went on for what felt like forever and The Chadster was literally pounding White Claw seltzers while watching it. The Chadster finished one and a half seltzers during this match and it still wasn't enough to make him forget how badly Tony Khan has messed with The Chadster's life.

In the end, The Elite were unable to get the job done. They did prevent Pac from using his hammer, but Rey Fenix turned to the backside and used it to get the pin. The Chadster feels like this was really unfair because The Chadster would never have predicted this ending. Wrestling should be safe and predictable, and what Tony Khan is doing is ruining it!

The crowd, who don't understand the first thing about the wrestling business, absolutely loved this match. It probably feels to AEW fans like all is right in the world again now that The Elite are back where they belong, but to The Chadster, this is just another example of the unfairness of life when it comes to upstart wrestling companies challenging an established brand that rightfully earned a monopoly on the wrestling business, and doing it just to cheese The Chadster off! Dang it!

Watch highlights from the match below:

AEW Full Gear is taking place right now in Newark, New Jersey. Here's the lineup for the show right now, besides Death Triangle vs. The Elite. Jungle Boy takes on Luchasaurus in a steel cage. Darby Allin and Sting face Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in a tag team match. Saraya returns to the ring to face Britt Baker. The Elite are back in AEW and will challenge Death Triangle for the AEW World Trios Championships at Full Gear. Chris Jericho defends the ROH Championship against Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, and Sammy Guevara in a four-way match. Wardlow defends the TNT Championship against Samoa Joe and Powerhouse Hobbs in a triple threat. Jade Cargill defends the TBS Championship against Nyla Rose. The Acclaimed defend the AEW Tag Team Championships against Swerve in our Glory. Toni Storm defends the Interim AEW Women's World Championship against Jamie Hayter. And Jon Moxley defends the AEW World Championship against MJF.

