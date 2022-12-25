Gangs of London Season 2 Finale Exclusive Clip: Sean & Elliot Face-Off

While fans of Gareth Evans & Matt Flannery's Gangs of London can take some satisfaction in knowing that the series will have a third season, based on the following exclusive clip from AMC+ for this Thursday's second season finale? It's going to be really tough to say who's going to be left standing to crawl their way to the third chapter by the time the smoke settles. Directed by Corin Hardy and Written by Tom Butterworth, the season-ender finds the streets of London bracing for an even bloodier power grab than ever before as the face-off that we've been building to all season ignites. Sean Wallace (Joe Cole) versus Elliot Carter/Finch (Sope Dirisu) in an epic battle that only one of them plans on walking away from…

With the second season finale set for Thursday, December 29th, here's a look at our exclusive clip for Gangs of London (followed by the preview images released for the season finale):

And here's a look back at the previously-released "redband" trailer for the second season:

In the second season, a new, darker era of chaos and turbulent power struggles comes to London. One year after the death of Sean Wallace and the violent reckonings of season one, the map and soul of the city have been redrawn – the surviving Wallaces are scattered, the Dumanis broken and estranged, and ex-undercover cop Elliot Finch (Dirisu) is now being forced to work for the Investors. To restore order, the investors have aligned behind heroin baron Asif Afridi (Asif Raza Mir, Daaman), and together they have installed a new ruling force in London in the form of a brutal gang leader – Koba (Waleed Zuaiter, Baghdad Central). He and his paramilitary enforcers have stamped a new kind of authority; battlefield atrocities, torture, and family kidnap, all coldly designed to terrorize the other gangs into submission. Koba's vision for the criminal landscape is a dictatorship, a world in which old-school gangster codes don't exist and in which he holds a complete monopoly over London's drug trade. But this monopoly can't last forever, and the gangs are fighting back – who will win the battle for London's soul?

Returning for the season are Dìrísù, Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You), Lucian Msamati (His Dark Materials), Michelle Fairley (Game of Thrones), Orli Shuka (Save Me), Pippa Bennett-Warner (Harlots), Bria n Vernel (Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens), Narges Rashidi (Under the Shadow), and Valene Kane (The Fall). Joining the cast when the show returns are Jahz Armando, Fady El-Sayed (Baghdad Central), Salem Kali (Un Prophète), and Aymen Hamdouchi (SAS: Red Notice). Created by Gareth Evans & Matt Flannery, the AMC+ Original series Gangs of London is a Pulse Films production in association with SISTER for Sky Studios and AMC. Corin Hardy stands as the lead director for the series, with Tom Butterworth as the lead writer. The second season was directed by Hardy, Marcela Said, and Nima Nourizadeh, with the series written by Butterworth, Lauren Sequeira, Danusia Samal, Rowan Athale, Meg Salter, and co-written by Steve Searle. Thomas Benski, Jane Featherstone, Butterworth, Hardy, Helen Gregory, Evans, Flannery, and Hugh Warren serve as executive producers.