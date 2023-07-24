Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: amazon, gen v, prime video, teaser, the boys, trailer

Gen V Official Teaser Trailer: The Freshman Class Is Savage This Year

With Amazon's Prime Video series set to premiere on September 29th, here's a look at an official teaser for The Boys spinoff, Gen V.

So here we are. Monday, July 24, 2023. So where's the teaser trailer? Of course, we're talking about the trailer for Michele Fazekas & Tara Butters' Gen V, with the newest series in Amazon & showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys universe confirming last week that a trailer would be hitting today. That came after the release of an official key art poster and word that class will officially be in session beginning on September 29th. But enough backstory – not when we have an extended look at what you can expect from the spinoff series waiting for you below (with our headline quote about to make much more sense).

So for a look at what the next generation of supes is going to look like (we'll leave it to you to determine if that's a blessing or a curse), here's a look at an official teaser trailer for Gen V – set to hit Prime Video screens this September:

Gen V: A Look at "The Boys" Spinoff

Set at Godolkin University, America's only college exclusively for young adult superheroes (run by Vought International), the spinoff explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the school's top ranking. Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, Marco Pigossi, Clancy Brown, Alexander Calvert, and Jason Ritter star. As for some familiar faces, expect Jessie T. Usher (A-Train), Colby Minifie (Ashley Barrett), and P.J. Byrne (Adam Bourke) to reprise their roles from the main series. Now, here's a look back at the teaser released back in December 2022:

Fazekas and Butters serve as showrunners. In addition, the duo executive produces alongside Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Craig Rosenberg, Zak Schwartz, Erica Rosbe, and Michaela Starr. Serving as a co-executive producer is Brant Engelstein, with Loreli Alanís serving as the executive in charge for Point Grey Pictures.

