Gen:LOCK Season 2 Writers Room Reflects Michael B. Jordan's Vision

With the second season currently in production, gen:LOCK is set to live up to lead voice actor and executive producer Michael B. Jordan's commitment to greater diversity, representation, and inclusion in the show's writers room. On Tuesday, Rooster Teeth and Outlier Society announced that Daniel Dominguez will serve as head writer, with Maasai Singleton, Evan Narcisse, Kristle Peluso, and Gavin Hignight also part of the writing team (first reported exclusively by Variety).

"When I was a teenager I fell in love with anime because my imagination was always strange and hyperbolic, the way cartoons are," said Dominguez in a statement. "I could not be more honored, and excited to have been given this opportunity to work with Rooster Teeth because they embrace that same spirit of expanding the boundaries of storytelling that is doing its small part to make the world a better and more empathetic place." For Jordan, the news comes as a move in the right direction for both the series and changing the culture of Hollywood behind the camera. "Inclusivity and amplifying Black and Brown stories has always been at the forefront of Outlier Society and our productions," Jordan explained. "I am proud to work alongside HBO Max and Rooster Teeth to #ChangeHollywood and ensure our writers room for 'Gen:Lock' is a reflection of the world we live in."

Here's a look back at the first season's trailer, followed by an overview of what's still to come:

On a dying Earth in the midst of a now unstoppable climate collapse, two utterly distinct visions for the future of the human race have come to dominate: The Polity and the Union. The future of humanity, if it is to have one, rests in some form of mechanization or digitization. On opposing sides of this fundamental debate, the Polity and the Union remained locked in a brutal and unforgiving war… A war the Polity is losing, despite the heroic efforts of their greatest soldiers, the Gen:Lock team – Chase, Cammie, Yaz, Kazu, and Val, who continue to upload their minds to their Holon units and fight for their vision of a better future on the front lines. As we meet the figurehead of the Union — Brother Tate — and the citizens for whom he spills Polity blood, the nature of the conflict between the two sides will be seen in a whole new light. A light that, for Chase, will test his loyalty to the Polity… as he digs deeper into the nature of the war and realizes nothing he thought is what it seems…

Produced by Rooster Teeth, Gen:Lock is executive produced by Jordan, Alana Mayo of Outlier Society, and Rooster Teeth's Matt Hullum and Ryan P. Hall. Dakota Fanning, Maisie Williams, Golshifteh Farahani, and David Tennant are all set to return for the series' second season. The series' writing team will be featured during the "Meet the Writers of Gen:Lock Season 2" panel taking place via livestream on September 21 via Rooster Teeth's RTX at Home virtual event, with animation festival programming sponsored by HBO Max.