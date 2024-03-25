Posted in: Movies, Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: ghostbusters, netflix, preview

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Director Updates Netflix Animated Series

First announced back in 2022, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Director Gil Kenan offered an update on the upcoming Netflix animated series.

It was back in June 2022, during the third day of Netflix's Geeked Week, when Ghostbusters fans learned that the franchise would be making a return to the small screen in animated form. Produced by the streamer and Sony Pictures Animation in conjunction with Ghost Corps, Inc., the new animated series is set to be executive-produced by the Ghostbusters: Afterlife team of Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan. Now, with the next cinematic chapter currently in theaters, we're getting an update on how things are going with the project from Kenan. Checking in with A Trip to the Movies with Alex Zane, Kenan was asked towards the end of the one-on-one for a production status update – with Kenan confirming that it was in "full development."

"I just watched an entire art presentation for the show. I've seen the sets and the environments, and I just saw my first glimpse at a world of supernatural characters as realized by our brilliant creative team. All I can say is the work is being done as we speak. It's in what we call full development. Scripts are being written, art is being created, and it's a great time to be a Ghostbuster," Kenan shared. As animation fans know, crafting a season that meets the ever-increasing expectations of viewers takes time and a whole lot of work. That said, it's great to know that the wheels have been turning behind the scenes in the nearly two years since the project was first announced.

The series will be part of the expanding "Ghostbusters" franchise universe, beginning with Ivan Reitman's classic 1984 Ghostbusters and leading up to the upcoming release of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. Previously, Reitman served as the director of Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Up In The Air, and Juno; Kenan served as the writer of Ghostbusters: Afterlife and director of the animated features A Boy Called Christmas and Monster House.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!