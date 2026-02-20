Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: ghosts

Ghosts: Here's an Early Look at S05E13 "St. Hetty's Day 2: The Help"

Set to hit on March 12th, here's a look at the official overview and image gallery for CBS's Ghosts S05E13: "St. Hetty’s Day 2: The Help."

Article Summary Get an early look at Ghosts Season 5 Episode 13, "St. Hetty’s Day 2: The Help," airing March 12 on CBS.

Hetty regains her annual ability to interact with the living during a St. Patrick’s Day crisis at the B&B.

Kyle’s return stirs up supernatural antics as he keeps a close eye on the ghostly residents of Woodstone.

Catch official overviews for Episodes 11-13, with teasers about new ghosts and unexpected relationships.

Even though we still have another week to go until CBS and Joe Port & Joe Wiseman's Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar-starring Ghosts returns from its midseason break on Feb. 26th, it's apparently not too early to see what the rest of the season has to offer. Along with an official overview, image gallery, and sneak peek at S05E11: "The Others," and the official overview and image gallery for S05E12: "The List," we've just added an overview and images for March 12th's S05E13: "St. Hetty's Day 2: The Help" – here's a look!

Ghosts Season 5: We've Got S05E11 – S05E13 Previews!

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 11: "The Others" – Sam and the ghosts face The Others, a new group of spirits from one ghost's past. Meanwhile, Trevor tries to deal with a demanding Patience, who seeks a committed relationship in the wake of their holiday hookup. Written by Skander Halim and directed by Todd Biermann.

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 12: "The List" – Sam and Jay work to secure Woodstone B&B a coveted spot on a prestigious luxury hotel list, only to face unexpected chaos when a vengeful newly discovered bunker ghost disrupts a crucial visit. Meanwhile, Flower and Thor clash over who gets to call the shots in their relationship. Written by Brian Bahe and directed by Todd Biermann.

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 13: "St. Hetty's Day 2: The Help" – A St. Patrick's Day staffing emergency gives Hetty the chance to step into an unlikely role at the restaurant as she regains her once-a-year ability to be seen and heard by the living. Meanwhile, Kyle returns to watch over the ghosts and finds himself caught in an amusing supernatural dynamic. Written by Joe Port & Joe Wiseman and directed by Rose McIver.

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS' Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn). In addition, Dean Norris (Frank), Mary Holland (Patience), Sakina Jaffrey (Champa), and Bernard White (Mahesh) joined the cast.

Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!