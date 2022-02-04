Goldberg To Return For One More Match At WWE Elimination Chamber

In an interview this past December with SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee, WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg made it pretty clear that he's pretty banged up and in need of some shoulder surgery after 25 years of bashing himself into other big guys at full force. But the 55-year-old stressed that he wasn't heading to the operating table just yet, as he was waiting for a call from WWE Chairman Vince McMahon on when and where his next match would be, which would be the final match on his current WWE deal. Well, it appears the call has come as it's being reported that Goldberg will wrestle that supposed final match on February 19 at WWE Elimination Chamber in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The report comes from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, who says that as of right now, the plan is for Goldberg to return very soon to challenge Universal Champion Roman Reigns to a title match, which would take place on February 19 at WWE Elimination Chamber in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. This would be the SmackDown main event match for the event that would join the Raw main event, which is an Elimination Chamber match for the WWE title where Champion Bobby Lashley will defend inside the chamber against challengers Austin Theory, AJ Styles, Brock Lesnar, Riddle, and Seth Rollins.

The Universal title match between Reigns and Goldberg would actually be a make-up of sorts, as the two were set to face each other for the title at WrestleMania 36 in 2020. Despite the program that they worked up leading up to the event, the match itself never came to fruition, as Reigns took a leave of absence from the company due to the COVID-19 pandemic and his health concerns, being immune-compromised as a Leukemia survivor. Goldberg wound up facing the now-released Braun Strowman in a very quick two-minute match that would see Strowman win the Universal title.

While Sean Ross Sapp stresses in his report that these plans could obviously change, it does seem highly likely this Goldberg versus Reigns match will actually happen. Goldberg has been one of WWE's go-to guys for big matches whenever they're in Saudi Arabia and Goldberg is happy to oblige them, as the payday for the Saudi events is much higher than any other. And with possibly only one match left with the company, why not get a hell of a paycheck out of it?