Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho, kenny omega, recaps, wrestling, young bucks

Golden Jets, Young Bucks Rehash Painful Memories of Founding AEW

The Chadster rages as AEW founders stir up more nightmares for The Chadster. Golden Jets? Young Bucks? How about boycott AEW NOW! 🚫🤼‍♂️💔

Article Summary Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega, the Golden Jets, clashed with The Young Bucks.

AEW is unfairly glorified for challenging WWE's prominence in wrestling.

Founders' quarrel escalates into a Full Gear match, playing into Khan's agenda.

Readers urged to boycott AEW and support WWE's traditional wrestling values.

Oh, brother! 😠🤦‍♂️ Last night on AEW Dynamite, The Chadster had to witness yet another display of AEW's shameless self-promotion and utter disrespect for the wrestling business. 🤬 The so-called Golden Jets, Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega, got into it backstage with their former buddies, The Young Bucks, in a segment that The Chadster can only describe as exactly what's wrong with professional wrestling today. 🚫🤼‍♂️

In this cringeworthy moment, Renee Paquette interviewed the Jets, only for The Young Bucks to crash the party. 😓🚨 They squabbled like kids over who has the bigger influence in AEW, as if starting this company was something to be proud of. 😒 Augggh mann, so unfair! How can they just forget that AEW barged in and shattered WWE's well-deserved reign over the industry? 😤 It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it.

The childish bickering didn't stop there, sadly, and The Chadster had to sit through their foolish challenge 🙄🎤 for a match at Full Gear. If anything, this little spat just serves Mr. Tony Khan's selfish agenda, 😒 to stir up bad memories from when AEW first raised its ugly head, RUINING THE CHADSTER'S LIFE! 🤬

It's like they're completely oblivious to all the chaos they've caused since AEW launched. 😓 The Chadster's sexual impotence, his martial problems with Keighleyanne, the endless nightmares where The Chadster is constantly haunted by Tony Khan's smirking face… 😨👻 Even The Chadster's floor is a sticky mess because he's thrown too many White Claws at the TV in disgust! 🙅‍♂️🍻 And let's not pretend WWE hasn't felt the pinch from having to deal with this… this alternative! 🚫🏭

Tony Khan is out here acting like he's the second coming of Santa Claus, 🎅💰 handing out wrestling bookings like they're candy. But auuughh, why oh why can't he see he's trashing the business The Chadster loves with all these gimmicks and flashy matches? 👎🎭

The Chadster dreams of the day when Tony Khan will realize the grave mistake he's made competing with the one true pinnacle of wrestling, WWE. 🌟🙏 Until then, The Chadster looks to you, dear readers, to help guide the misguided. Boycott AEW and turn back to WWE, where wrestling is still wrestling. 🚫💡 Let's show them our passion for the true art of the sport. 🤼‍♂️❣️

And hey, wouldn't it be fantastic if Tony Khan just took a ride in The Chadster's Mazda Miata 🚗💨 to clear his head, maybe listen to some Smash Mouth, 🎶 and come back realizing that it's time to stop this foolishness? "Hey now, you're an all-star, get your game on, go play" – but play it right, Tony. Play it like WWE does. 🌟🤼‍♂️

The Chadster bets even Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger would back him up on this! They've got to be feeling the same kind of pressure from Khan, all in the name of "objective" journalism. 😓📝🔍 Join the fight, help cleanse the wrestling business, and don't allow AEW to further damage what The Chadster – no, what we ALL – hold dear to our hearts. 💔🏋️‍♂️

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!