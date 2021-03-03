Good Brothers vs. FinJuice Set for Impact Sacrifice

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, bringing you news of new matches set for Impact's Sacrifice preview. Sacrifice is an important event, comrades, best known for being the PPV at which Big Poppa Pump Scott Steiner faced Samoa Joe and Kurt Angle in a triple threat, back when it was known as TNA Sackerfice. This year, Sacrifice will be an Impact Plus special, and after last night's episode of Impact, it's got a lot of title matches.

The Good Brothers will put the Impact Tag Team Championships on the line against NJPW stars David Finlay and Juice Robinson, the tag team known as FinJuice, at Sacrifice next week, as revealed on last night's show. The match came out of the ongoing pissing contest between the frenemies that led to the Good Brothers offering a title shot during a backstage argument.

Also on Impact last night, Ace Austin won a triple threat to get a shot at the X-Division Championship, while ODB showed up at the end of the show to issue a non-verbal challenge against Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo. In addition, there are two matches that were already booked for Sacrifice. On March 13th, Jordynne Grace and Jazz will get a shot at Fire N Flava's Knockouts Tag Team Championships. And in the main event, Moose will face Rich Swann for the Impact World Championship and to settle who is the real world champion in Impact.

Finally, in matches booked for Impact next week, Ace Austin faces Chris Bey, while Shera and Rohit Raju face James Storm and Chris Sabin. As always your El Presidente will be here to recap the show for you and provide the kind of thought-provoking analysis only a career in international politics and dictatorship can bring to the table. Until next time, comrades: socialism or death.