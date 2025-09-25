Posted in: Disney+, TV | Tagged: X-Men '97, your friendly neighborhood spider-man

Good News for X-Men '97, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Fans

Marvel Studios' Brad Winderbaum had some good news to share about the futures of X-Men '97 and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

After the smoke settled on "The Great Streaming Wars of the 2020s," studios and streamers have started slowly returning to some of the old ways of doing television that worked. For example, they are looking at seasons with longer episode counts and counting down the wait time between seasons. With that in mind, Brad Winderbaum, head of Marvel Studios' Streaming, Television and Animation, had some good news to share with fans looking forward to future seasons of X-Men '97 and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

"What's exciting about the next few years is that we're going to get subsequent seasons of 'X-Men '97' and 'Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man' on an annual cadence. So, every year, there will be a new season, and we can map out a longer arc to those stories," Winderbaum shared about the release plans moving forward for the two animated series while promoting Marvel Zombies. You can check out the rest of what Winderbaum had to say, as he discusses wanting to make more Marvel Zombies and what viewers can do to make that happen.

X-Men '97 S02: Marvel Studios' Brad Winderbaum's Previous Updates

During Disney's D23 Fan Expo, Winderbaum was joined by Cal Dodd and Zann – and right from the start, we learned that the team would have the outfits that their comic book counterparts were famous for during Grant Morrison's run with New X-Men (designed by artist Frank Quitely). While a sneak preview was screened, it still hasn't been released. Zann shared that Rogue will be on a "hero journey" during the second season: "She's on a mission, and she's not going to stop until she gets what she wants." Dodd added that he was so happy that they are bringing back Bishop – teasing that all Hell breaks loose and he has no idea what's happening with him during the season. Along with Bishop, we also learned that Polaris, Danger (not Warlock, as originally reported), and Apocalypse will appear. But that's far from all…

During a screening of the first season of the animated series, Collider was on hand for a Q&A that included Winderbaum, supervising producer Jake Casterona, and director Emi/Emmett Yonemura. When it came to the topic of what they could share about Season 2, Winderbaum dropped a ten-ton tease, giving fans the heads-up that they should start brushing up on their "X" teams – because two of them will be making an appearance. "There's many teams in Marvel that have the letter 'X' that are followed by a hyphen. I would put it to you like this… there's two other X-teams in Season 2." We have a feeling that one of them could be a real "force" of nature and that the other one could be a major "factor" in what happens during the second season.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!