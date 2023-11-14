Posted in: Amazon Studios, Good Omens, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: amazon, good omens, Good Omens 3, neil gaiman, prime video

Good Omens 3 Plot Spoiled by Neil Gaiman?!? No, But It's Pretty Funny

Looks like the joke's on Neil Gaiman because now we need him as writer/showrunner on a series based on his Good Omens 3 "storyline spoiler."

With the SAG-AFTRA strike having finally come to an end after 118 days (pending SAG-AFTRA members giving the new deal the green light) and WGA writers still feeling pretty damn good about their new deal, a number of television productions are beginning to get back to work or confirm revised production schedules. That means we're back to have a mountain of shows to cover – with Prime Video's David Tennant & Michael Sheen-starring adaptation of Neil Gaiman & the late Sir Terry Pratchett's work being near the top of that mountain. The last time we checked in on how things were going, Gaiman had already long-given the heads-up that he had started working on Good Omens 3. Of course, that also meant that social media was awash with stories of "leaked scripts" and "spoilers" and all of that nonsense. So Gaiman applied the "common sense" approach to showing fans how to tell if what they're reading is total rubbish. And yet, that hasn't stopped the flow of "Is this true?" questions that Gaiman's been getting – like a recent one where "rumors have it" that Aziraphale will be the "big bad" in the final chapter, with a fan wanting to know if it was true or not. This time, Gaiman went the much-needed sarcastic route – before "spoiling" what the season will "really" be about…

"Everything you've heard about Season 3 of 'Good Omens' is always true because if there's one thing we love doing on 'Good Omens,' it's telling everyone the plot years ahead of time," Gaiman wrote in response to the concern. "Aziraphale will be a villain called The Snaffler, a costumed super-thief out to steal the famed Jet Jaguar diamond in order to power his world-destroying laser beam gun. Only his wife, the lovely and hilarious Sadie, a bumbling Spanish Police Inspector with a moustache, and a man in a gorilla suit stand between him and his goal." Yeah? Well… the joke's on you, Gaiman. Why? Because now, you can't quit being a showrunner until that happens. Don't blame us – it's your fault.

GO3: Neil Gaiman Sets Ground Rule Regarding Plot Details

With the WGA and AMPTP having finalized a new three-year deal (and SAG-AFTRA voting to ratify its new deal this week), Gaiman has already given fans the heads-up that he will be starting work writing the third chapter of Good Omens. Of course, when the fans learn that writing is getting underway, you know what happens next – right? Even with the best intentions, they start offering "notes" in the form of "wish lists" of what they want or don't want to see. So Gaiman thought now would be a good time to remind everyone of how he handled working on the second season – and how that's going to be the same approach this time around. "You remember how I told everyone the plot of Season 2 before it aired? (Everyone tries to remember and then shakes their heads.)" Gaiman wrote in his Tumblr post regarding how things were going to work moving forward. "That's right. I didn't. I spent several years going 'wait and see.' And you waited, and you saw. I'm not going to reveal any of the plot of Season 3, either. So there's really no point in asking me to make things happen or to tell me what you do or you don't want to happen. I'm not going to."

Neil Gaiman Focusing on Writing After The Sandman S02, Good Omens 3

During an interview/profile from The Times earlier this month, Gaiman made it clear that he's looking forward to getting back to focusing solely on writing after his showrunning responsibilities have wrapped. "I've realised how much I don't like showrunning. I love making stuff up. I love writing it down. I love people. I love being on set, and I love the casting and the scripting. I don't love HR. I don't love budgets. I don't love dealing with a new batch of execs who have their own issues about stuff. I don't love that place where art and commerce meet and crash into each other," Gaiman shared, offering some honest insight into where he sees his career moving over the next few years. Following the second season of The Sandman, Gaiman says he "would love to be in a place where I can write and make 'Good Omens 3.' And then I really like the idea of retiring. Going back to being a bloke who writes books, poems, and things."

