Good Omens, Star Trek, Doctor Who, X-Men & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Good Omens, Star Trek: Picard, Justified, Doctor Who, The Rookie, Bill Maher/Elon Musk, X-Men '97 & more!

With today's BCTV Daily Dispatch "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us Kings of Leon with "Supersoaker," welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Amazon's Good Omens, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard, FX's Justified, AMC's Fear the Walking Dead, BBC's Doctor Who, ABC's The Rookie, CBS' Ghosts, Bill Maher/Elon Musk, TNT's AEW Rampage, Disney+'s X-Men '97, FX's American Horror Story, HBO's The Last of Us, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Good Omens, Justified, Star Trek: Picard, Doctor Who & Elon Musk/Bill Maher

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, April 30, 2023:

Star Trek: Legacy/Prodigy Crossover Could Bring Janeway/Seven Reunion

Justified: Raylan Givens Uses Dewey to Let Boyd Know He's Back

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Will Explain Madison Surviving Season 4

Doctor Who: BBC "Network Error" Brings New 60th-Anniversary Teaser

The Rookie Season 5 Finale "Under Siege" Preview: Danger Hits Home

Ghosts Season 2 E21 Whodunnit Preview: Alberta's Murder Solved? (VIDEO)

Bill Maher, Elon Musk Pity Party: All Ego-Stroking & Victim-Blaming

AEW Rampage Sabotages WWE Draft Night! Can You Believe It?

X-Men '97 Showrunner Beau DeMayo on Shared Theme with GotG Vol 3

American Horror Story 12: Lily Rabe on Kim Kardashian Casting (VIDEO)

The Last of Us Season 2 "Months, Not Years" From Start; Tattoo Clue?

Star Trek: Picard Showrunner: Looking at "Nemesis" Differently & More

Always Sunny Breaks Bad, Good Omens, TBBT & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.