X-Men '97 Showrunner Beau DeMayo on Shared Theme with GotG Vol 3 In a heartfelt tweet, Showrunner Beau DeMayo explained how Disney+'s X-Men '97 & Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 share a very important theme.

Normally, when we're covering Marvel Studios & Disney+'s X-Men '97, it involves an update from series writer & executive producer Beau DeMayo about what viewers can expect from the highly-anticipated animated series. Or it involves some rumbling about when it will finally hit screens – later this year or (after some "bigger picture" retooling when it comes to how streaming series are released on Disney's part) sometime in 2024. But for this go-around, we get to go down a different road as DeMayo shares what it was like attending the premiere of James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3. Sharing some of the thematic threads that connect the film & upcoming series, DeMayo offers a heartfelt tweet explaining how those themes connect with him on a personal level and how working on X-Men '97 "has brought so many extraordinary people into my life."

"Vol 3 could not have hit harder last night. Shed my share of tears, especially being a survivor of childhood abuse myself. Thank you [James Gunn] for tackling the issue, making me feel seen, and for reminding us that true friendship heals all wounds. Going into the film, I didn't know Vol. 3 would explore this, but how fitting that I shared this magical night with the other geek in this photo," DeMayo shared in a tweet. "[X-Men '97] deals a lot in our need for connection too, and the safety that comes with feeling seen or understood by another. Fitting, since [X-Men '97] has brought so many extraordinary people into my life – so many rewards for all the dreaming and hard work, and for 9-year-old Beau never losing faith that the pain would stop so he could heal." DeMayo added, "One of the most special of these gifts – and certainly the most unexpected — has been [Greg Verreault], the Magneto to my Professor X. Thank you [Marvel Studios] for having us."

X-Men '97: The Road to Season 1 & Season 2

Regarding a second season, it appears we may have gotten some good news from Cal Dodd (Logan / Wolverine). As many of you know (but we'll still give you a reminder below), Dodd took to Twitter at the beginning of 2022 to signal that recording on the first season was underway. Well, a little more than a year later, Dodd was back on Twitter to let fans know that recording on the second season was already underway. In a tweet that's since been taken down, Dodd wrote, "Yesterday. Studio. Season 2. GREAT session!" and included a brief video sharing, "Cal Dodd, voice of Wolverine from 'X-Men '97.' The beginning of Season 2. I say, just the beginning. Strap your seatbelts on, bub. Later." Back in January 2022, Dodd took to Twitter to share a look from the recording studio (and make sure to check out his jacket):

In October 2022, DeMayo fielded some questions on social media that included shedding some light on the upcoming animated series revival. With production first getting underway in Fall 2020 and a second season confirmed, DeMayo sees the animated series as a large part of his life "for the foreseeable future," along with two upcoming non-MCU feature projects. As for the series and how it will be received by a fanbase that's remained faithful to the series since it originally left our screens, DeMayo admitted that it's a concern but also that he's "not worried" because of the "amazing talent" that's working on the series.

DeMayo Only Wanted Fans Working on "X-Men '97": "My general rule was you had to be a fan. No questions," DeMayo explained. "I've been on [a] show, namely '[The] Witcher,' where some of the writers were not or actively disliked the books and games… even actively mocking the source material. It's a recipe for disaster and bad morale. Fandom as a litmus test checks egos and makes all the long nights worth it." As DeMayo sees it, "you have to respect the work before you're allowed to add to its legacy."

DeMayo Has "Mixed Feelings" on Rogue Controlling Her Powers: "I am aware that Rogue learned to control her powers, and I have mixed feelings on the shift. However, trust me when I say Rogue fans have plenty to be stoked about… in no small part due to [Supervising Producer] Charley Feldman being a massive advocate for her character."

Series alums Cal Dodd as Logan/Wolverine, Lenore Zann as Anna Marie/Rogue, George Buza as Hank McCoy/Beast, Adrian Hough as Kurt Wagner/Nightcrawler, Christopher Britton as Nathaniel Essex/Mister Sinister, Catherine Disher as Jean Grey, Chris Potter as Remy LeBeau/Gambit, Alison Sealy-Smith as Ororo Munroe/Storm, and Alyson Court as Jubilation Lee/Jubilee are also expected to return. In addition, Jennifer Hale, Anniwaa Buachie, Ray Chase, Matthew Waterson, J.P. Karliak, Holly Chou, Jeff Bennett, and A.J. LoCascio are set to join the cast.