The Rookie Season 5 Finale "Under Siege" Preview: Danger Hits Home

Earlier this week, we shared a look at the preview images for the Season 5 finale of ABC's Nathan Fillion, Melissa O'Neil & Eric Winter-starring The Rookie. And things are looking pretty brutal heading into the season-ender "Under Siege," with a group of masked assailants executing a series of coordinated attacks against the team. But now, we have a trailer and a preview that really dials up the tension & dread. And in the preview that you're about to see, the danger hits home for Nolan (Fillion) and Bailey (Jenna Dewan) – literally.

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 22 "Under Siege": After one of their own is shot, the team suffers a series of close calls and realizes their division may be a target for a group of masked assailants. Now, here's a look at the episode trailer & sneak preview for the season finale, followed by a look at the previously-released preview images:

This will be in my nightmares until I know they're safe 😰 Don't miss #TheRookie season finale, Tuesday at 8/7c on ABC and Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/CJGx0r6UW7 — The Rookie (@therookie) April 29, 2023 Show Full Tweet

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Tru Valentino as Aaron Thorsen, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.