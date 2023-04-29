Always Sunny Breaks Bad, Good Omens, TBBT & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Good Omens, Always Sunny, WWE Draft, The Flash, AHS 12, King/Musk, Twisted Metal, The Big Bang Theory & more!

With today's BCTV Daily Dispatch "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us Kings of Leon with "Use Somebody," welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Amazon's Good Omens, FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, WWE Draft, The CW's The Flash, FX's American Horror Story, The CW's Superman & Lois, Stephen King/Elon Musk, BBC's Doctor Who, Showtime's Yellowjackets, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, Peacock's Twisted Metal, Adult Swim's Unicorn: Warriors Eternal, Paramount+'s Fatal Attraction, The Big Bang Theory, James Gunn/DCU & more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Good Omens, Rick & Morty, The Big Bang Theory, Doctor Who & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, April 29, 2023:

Good Omens: Neil Gaiman on Terry Pratchett, Season 3 Story Source

Always Sunny S16: The Gang Breaks Bad with Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul

WWE SmackDown Preview: The 2023 WWE Draft Kicks Off Tonight On FOX

The Flash Season 9 Key Art Embraces Arrowverse Series' OG Comics Roots

American Horror Story 12: Rodriguez, Dexter-Jones Join "Delicate" Cast

Superman & Lois Season 3 Ep. 7 "Forever and Always" Images Released

Stephen King: Twitter "Very Strange" Since Elon Musk; Not Leaving

Doctor Who Ep Title Spoiled by Star Trek: Picard; Possible SDCC Return

Yellowjackets Season 2 Episode 6 "Qui" Clip: A Wilderness Reunion

Rick and Morty Facing Justin Roiland Problem at Annecy Festival?

Twisted Metal Teaser: Sweet Tooth Gets Up Close & Personal This July

Unicorn: Warriors Eternal Sneak Preview: Merlin Introduces Copernicus

Doctor Who 60th: Peter Davison, Georgia Tennant Team for "Past Lives"

Fatal Attraction: Lizzy Caplan, Joshua Jackson Share Sneak Previews

The Big Bang Theory Cast Learned About Spinoff When We Did: Bialik

Superman: Legacy: Gunn "Excited" About "Really Great" Casting Choices

The Flash Season 9 Ep. 10: John Wesley Shipp Returns; S09E12 Overview

Always Sunny, Jessica Jones/David Tennant & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.