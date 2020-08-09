Green Arrow and the Canaries EP: Pilot Status Same; In CW, WB Hands

The last time we checked in on the pilot for potential Arrowverse series Green Arrow and the Canaries, it was back in May after The CW released its Fall 2020 and January 2021 programming schedules. During a conference call, network President and CEO Mark Pedowitz offered hope by saying that the project's series hopes were still "very much alive" but also had us wondering if maybe another plan was in play when he followed that up with, "They are very much in active discussions to see what we can do. I've had many discussions with Warner Bros, we have a strategy involved hopefully, we can pull it off." Now that we're less than two weeks away from DC FanDome (WarnerMedia's big, 24-hour promotion fest for all things Warner Bros., DC Comics, etc., on August 22), we can't keep our "dumpster fires of speculation" from crackling over this feeling that we might be getting an answer sooner rather than later.

If there was any news to report, pilot executive producer Marc Guggenheim would definitely be someone in-the-know. But unless he's whipped out his "social media poker face," it doesn't look like the project's status has changed. On Sunday, Guggenheim was asked for an update on the pilot and if there was a timeframe for an announcement. As you're about to see, he's as much in the dark as we are (???) and that with regard to a timeframe for any announced decision? That ball's in Warner Bros. and The CW's court:

Unfortunately, I don't know when an announcement will be made. I thought it would be "soon" but that was, unfortunately, a very non-soon time ago. At the end of the day, the timing is in the hands of Warner Bros. and the CW. https://t.co/OTZu7gvdFU — Marc Guggenheim (@mguggenheim) August 9, 2020

The CW announced in September 2019 that it was moving forward with another Emerald Archer spinoff (remember The Flash?), with this one focusing on Katherine McNamara's Mia Queen, as well as Canaries Laurel Lance (Katie Cassidy) and Dinah Drake (Juliana Harkavy). Together, they form Green Arrow and the Canaries. Before Stephen Amell-fronted Arrow shuffled off the network's programming mortal coil, a backdoor pilot titled "Green Arrow and the Canaries" aired as a regular-season episode. Set in Star City in 2040, the episode finds Mia with everything she could have ever wanted. But when Laurel and Dinah suddenly show up in her life again, things took a shocking turn and her "perfect world" would never be the same again. Written by Arrow showrunner Beth Schwartz and co-creator/executive producer Guggenheim, executive producer Jill Blankenship and co-executive producer Oscar Balderrama, the episode was directed by Tara Miele. Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros Television are producing the project.

In April of this year, Schwartz spoke to ET about the pilot and revealed one of the subjects (and characters) she wants to focus on should a series order happen: "As we're still working on a spinoff and we're talking about those things is, Dinah Drake's background [is something I'd like to focus on]. We had so many stories about her family and what her life was before. We had the great story with her and [her late boyfriend] Vinny, but there was so much more to her character, which is why, in the backdoor pilot, she talks about getting married [young] and she's a singer. There were all these things [about her we didn't know]. And Laurel's like, 'Who are you?' Because it was kind of the joke that we had amongst ourselves because we've talked about all these stories and we just didn't have a chance to get them out."