Green Arrow/Hunnam, James Gunn/DCU, SNL & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Sandman, James Gunn/DCU, SNL, Chucky, Charlie Hunnam/Green Arrow, Reacher, Doctor Who, Good Omens 3 & more!

With My Chemical Romance checking in with "Sing" (BCTV DD's official new theme song), we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Netflix's The Sandman, James Gunn/DCU, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, ABC's The Rookie, NBC's Saturday Night Live, Hallmark Movies Now's An Ice Palace Romance, SYFY & USA Network's Chucky, Charlie Hunnam/Green Arrow, HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm, Prime Video's The Wheel of Time, Prime Video's Reacher, BBC's Doctor Who, Prime Video's Good Omens 3, Crunchyroll, Warner Bros. Discovery/Tubi, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, December 15, 2023:

The Sandman: Neil Gaiman No Longer Posting, Replying on Twitter/X

James Gunn: Not Every Project Connects to New DCU (And That's Okay)

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Jordan Canning Confirms Helming Ep. 302

The Rookie: Lisseth Chavez Kicks Off Season 6 as Series Regular

SNL Promos: McKinnon, Eilish So "Oppenheimer;" Something's In The Air

The Sandman Season 2: Goyer, Heinberg Post From Lucienne's Library

An Ice Palace Romance: Holiday Offering from Hallmark Now Streaming

Chucky S03: John Waters Returns to "Child's Play" Universe in Key Role

Sons of Anarchy Star Charlie Hunnam on Being Offered DC's Green Arrow

Curb Your Enthusiasm Returns in February 2024 for 12th & Final Season

A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special: The Best SNL Holiday Sketch

The Wheel of Time: Kari Skogland Directing Prequel The Age of Legends

Reacher Author Praises Season 2; Ritchson Confronts American Idol Past

Doctor Who: Does RTD Owe Janice From "The Muppets" An Apology?

Good Omens 3 Confirmed: "The Plans for Armageddon are Going Wrong"

Crunchyroll Unveils Epic Winter 2024 Anime Season Lineup Calendar

Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman & More Join Tubi in New WBD Deal

