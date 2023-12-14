Posted in: Amazon Studios, Netflix, Opinion, streaming, TV, TV | Tagged: good omens, neil gaiman, netflix, prime video, The Sandman

The Sandman: Neil Gaiman No Longer Posting, Replying on Twitter/X

Neil Gaiman (The Sandman, Good Omens 3) confirmed that he will no longer be personally posting or replying on Twitter/X moving forward.

As far as updates go, Neil Gaiman has had a lot of cheer to share over the past few weeks. We were offered a heads-up that filming on the second season of Gaiman, EP, co-writer & showrunner Allan Heinberg (Wonder Woman), and EP & co-writer David S. Goyer's live-action Netflix series adaptation of The Sandman was back underway. And then, earlier today, the news broke that Prime Video had given a green light for a third & final season of its David Tennant & Michael Sheen-starring adaptation of Gaiman & the late Sir Terry Pratchett's "Good Omens." But with so much going on, Gaiman wanted to let his fans know that moving forward, he won't be posting or replying to anything on Elon Musk's Twitter/X. "I joined Twitter in Dec. 2008 and loved it. But times have changed, and so have I, and so has this place," Gaiman wrote in a tweet/x earlier today. "From now on, this account will be posting news and information about me, but I won't be here posting or replying. If you need me, find me on Tumblr and Bluesky."

Here's a look at Gaiman's final tweet – though you can still follow him on Tumblr, Bluesky, and Instagram:

I joined Twitter in Dec 2008, and loved it. But times have changed and so have I and so has this place. From now on this account will be posting news and information about me, but I won't be here posting or replying. If you need me, find me on Tumblr and Bluesky. — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) December 14, 2023 Show Full Tweet

The Sandman: Neil Gaiman Teases Season 2

Last month, Gaiman penned a note to fans around the world to recognize the graphic novel's 35th anniversary & to confirm that production on Season 2 would resume this week. "This week, we officially restart production on the next sequence of stories of 'The Sandman' for Netflix. Genius showrunner Allan Heinberg and the countless people in front of and behind the camera are building something endlessly special and bringing these stories to life in a way that would once have been unimaginable," Gaiman shared (with the full note below).

As for where the story is heading, Gaiman ended with some teases that we're sure will fan the "speculation flames" of the folks who haven't read the comics. "A journey is beginning that will take us from Destiny's garden to Hell, from the Heart of the Dreaming to Ancient Greece and revolutionary France, and from there to places even I cannot quite imagine on the screen," Gaiman penned. "I will be patient. Good things are coming." Here's a look at the full letter that Gaiman penned to commemorate today being the 35th anniversary of the first issue of The Sandman and how that adds meaning to production on the second season resuming:

We never know where our dreams will take us. Thirty-five years ago today, the first issue of The Sandman was released and set many people and characters on paths that seemed, even at the time, so unlikely as to be impossible. Back then most comics featured superheroes. Sandman wasn't that. It wasn't like anything else, but magically (the magic consisting of hard work, youthful overconfidence, and some key people who believed in the vision) we were given the opportunity to tell the story I had in my head and bring Morpheus and the rest of the Endless to life. A little over 36 years ago, in October 1987, the worst storm in at least 500 years left my house without power and my family trapped in our little village by fallen trees, and I spent my time writing an outline for the first eight issues of Sandman. Thirteen months later, in November 1988, the first issue of Sandman hit the comics shops. Like those who walk a path in Destiny's garden, I look back and see one clear path stretching behind me. At times on this journey the way forward seemed impossible, and I don't think I could have conceived of the impact that these characters would have on individuals or on the world. When I look at the path ahead, though, I don't see darkness. I see how the world of The Sandman continues to grow and evolve and take new forms. This week we officially restart production on the next sequence of stories of The Sandman for Netflix. Genius showrunner Allan Heinberg and the countless people in front of and behind the camera are building something endlessly special, and bringing these stories to life in a way that would once have been unimaginable. A journey is beginning that will take us from Destiny's garden to Hell, from the Heart of the Dreaming to Ancient Greece and revolutionary France, and from there to places even I cannot quite imagine on the screen. I will be patient. Good things are coming.

Alongside Sturridge, Netflix's The Sandman Season 1 stars Gwendoline Christie, Boyd Holbrook, Patton Oswalt, Vivienne Acheampong, Charles Dance, Jenna Coleman, David Thewlis, Stephen Fry, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Vanesu Samunyai (formerly known as Kyo Ra), John Cameron Mitchell, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Joely Richardson, Niamh Walsh, Sandra James-Young, and Razane Jammal. Developed and executive produced by Gaiman, Heinberg, and Goyer, the original 11 episodes of the series debuted on Netflix in 2022.

