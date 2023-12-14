Posted in: NBC, Peacock, Preview, TV, YouTube | Tagged: Billie Eilish, Kate McKinnon, nbc, preview, saturday night live, snl

SNL Promos: McKinnon, Eilish So "Oppenheimer;" Something's In The Air

Check out host Kate McKinnon, musical guest Billie Eilish & SNL star Ego Nwodim with the stage promos for this weekend's Saturday Night Live.

With only days to go until SNL alum/comedy icon & host Kate McKinnon & musical guest Billie Eilish take the stages of Studio 8H for the midseason finale, we still have the final on-stage promos for 2023 to take a look at. For this final go-around, McKinnon & Eilish are joined by SNL star Ego Nwodim for promos that include a damn fine Barbie/Oppenheimer joke (with "jazz hands"), something "in the air" around Studio 8H that week, and McKinnon having a much deeper appreciation for what the holidays mean than we realized…

Here's a look at McKinnon, Eilish & Nwodim checking in with the on-stage promos for this weekend's midseason finale of NBC's Saturday Night Live – followed by a recap of the week so far…

Here's a look back at McKinnon and the SNL cast during read thru on Wednesday night – and let's not lose sight of the fact that this is McKinnon's first read-thru as SNL host:

During the midweek sketch, McKinnon hoped to have their Christmas wish become a reality after a one-on-one with the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree – to host SNL. And then it happened – a Christmas miracle! But didn't McKinnon already know that they were hosting? Yeah, Kenan Thompson had that same thought, too. Following that, we have a look back at the welcome video that was rolled out for McKinnon & Eilish earlier this week:

Last month, we got a chance to check out the official Season 49 cast image taken by Photographer Mary Ellen Matthews:

And here's a behind-the-scenes featurette spotlighting how it all came together:

NBC's Emmy Award-winning late-night comedy showcase "Saturday Night Live" returns for its 49th season of laughs, surprises and standout performances. "SNL" is the most Emmy-nominated show in history and holds 93 Emmy wins (including awards for its specials and short-form series). "SNL" has been honored twice (1990 and 2009) with the prestigious George Foster Peabody Award and was inducted into the Broadcasting Hall of Fame. The show continues to garner the highest ratings and largest audience of any late-night television program, entertaining millions each week on linear and digital platforms. Since its inception in 1975, "SNL" has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation. "SNL" makes headlines with topical humor reflecting politics and current events, features an array of characters with a perspective on pop culture that remains unparalleled, and offers sharp political commentary through its signature "Weekend Update" segment. A variety show that is truly one of a kind, "SNL" also attracts the biggest stars of music to its stage for innovative viral performances.

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 49 company includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Chloe Troast, Devon Walker, and Bowen Yang. SNL is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels, with Liz Patrick directing and SNL alum Darrell Hammond announcing. Broadcasting from Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.

