Green Lantern: Finn Wittrock Talks "Kinda Daunting" Audition & More

Late last month, viewers learned American Horror Story star Finn Wittrock was going to from the "Murphyverse" to patrolling the DC universe as Guy Gardner aka Green Lantern in Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim, and Seth Grahame-Smith's upcoming HBO Max series based on the "Green Lantern" universe of DC Comics characters. Though described as a hulking mass of masculinity and "an embodiment of 1980s hyper-patriotism," Wittrock's Gardner (much like in the comics) still finds a way to be likable. Now, we're learning some more details on the series from Wittrock- specifically, how he ended up with the role.

During a Rotten Tomatoes IG Live Q & A session (starting at the 15-minute mark), Wittrock explained that the audition process was "big" and "daunting"- going the old-school audition route with Wittrock showing up to audition at a studio in front of a group while also being filmed and looked at from various angles (nice casting director story, too). Wittrock said the audition was "way bigger than I thought it would be" and that he was told he had the part about a week later. The actor hasn't seen the suit yet since they won't be "filming for a while"- but since he's reading the comics, he joked about having concerns about how skin-tight the costume will be. Here's a look at the full interview:

Stemming from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, the series will span decades and galaxies- beginning on Earth in 1941 with the very first Green Lantern, secretly gay FBI agent Alan Scott, and 1984, with cocky alpha male Guy Gardner (Wittrock) and half-alien Bree Jarta. Along the way, they will encounter a number of both new and familiar Lanterns. Berlanti, Guggenheim, and Grahame-Smith will executive produce alongside Geoff Johns, Sarah Schechter, David Madden, and David Katzenberg– with Elizabeth Hunter and Sara Saedi co-executive producing.