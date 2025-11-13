Posted in: Audio Dramas, TV | Tagged: bloody disgusting, Cineverse, Grim Death and Bill The Electrocuted Criminal

Grim Death and Bill the Electrocuted Criminal Horror Podcast Debuts

Mike Mignola and Thomas E. Sniegoski's Grim Death and Bill the Electrocuted Criminal launches the Echoverse horror podcast lineup.

Based on the illustrated novel by Mike Mignola and Thomas E. Sniegoski, the series blends dark comedy and horror.

The podcast marks the first of many Echoverse originals on the Bloody Disgusting network from Cineverse.

Upcoming horror podcasts include new Mayfair Watchers Society, Wireland Ranch, The Dead, and Juniper’s House.

Cineverse, the next-generation entertainment studio, and Bloody Disgusting, its horror division, announced a partnership with premium sci-fi, supernatural, and fantasy audio content studio Echoverse on the debut of their new podcast, Grim Death and Bill the Electrocuted Criminal. An audio adaptation by NYT best-selling author Thomas E. Sniegoski (The Fallen) of his 2017 illustrated novel with acclaimed artist/author Mike Mignola (Hellboy), will roll out on Bloody Disgusting, the chart-topping horror division of Cineverse Podcast Network.

Grim Death and Bill the Electrocuted Criminal is a darkly comedic story about a man named Bentley who, in order to release his parents from purgatory, has agreed to work for Death, avenging those who have been killed before their time. Aiding him in his supernatural quest is Bentley's acerbic butler Pym, headstrong journalist Gwen, and nearly-dead sidekick Bill.

The podcast series from Echoverse is directed by Tony-Nominee Anne Kauffman (Mary Jane) and stars Cory Michael Smith (Saturday Night, Gotham), Emmy Award winner Merritt Wever (Severance), Zeljko Ivanek (Damages), William Fichtner (The Perfect Storm), Tony Award winner Andre de Shields (Hadestown), John Carroll Lynch (American Horror Story), and Stephen Tobolowsky (Groundhog Day).

"We couldn't have found a better home for Grim Death than Bloody Disgusting. We're excited to not only launch this series with them, but to have it serve as the first of many more Echoverse original productions to be distributed with Cineverse," said Mark Stern, President of Echoverse.

"We are always looking for new ways to entertain our horror fans by adding genre-bending and thought-provoking content to our growing Bloody Disgusting podcast network," said Tom Owen, Cineverse Vice President, Networks Strategy and Bloody Disgusting Founder. "Teaming with Echoverse on this star-studded audio project kicks off our thrilling slate of podcast releases to keep our fans on the edge of their seats this Halloween season and beyond."

Grim Death and Bill the Electrocuted Criminal lead a packed slate of horror podcast series set to launch on Bloody Disgusting in the coming months, including:

Mayfair Watchers Society: The chart-topping fiction podcast, a Bloody Disgusting original co-created with Trevor Henderson (Scarewaves, Sirenhead), returns on Nov. 14 for a 24-episode third season airing every other week.

(Scarewaves, Sirenhead), returns on Nov. 14 for a 24-episode third season airing every other week. Wireland Ranch: The hit psychedelic horror audio drama returns in January 2026 with a new season. "The Dope Show," a side story set in the same alternate universe, stars Steven Ogg (Grand Theft Auto V, Breaking Bad) and Rory Culkin (Signs, Black Mirror).

(Grand Theft Auto V, Breaking Bad) and (Signs, Black Mirror). Something's Amiss at Juniper's House: This new podcast from Bloody Disgusting will debut on Valentine's Day (Feb. 14, 2026) as a 13-part supernatural horror romance, appealing to fans of the romantic vampire Twilight series and hit Netflix psychological thriller series You.

The Dead: The anthology horror podcast about those who have fallen into the horde of zombies that roam the earth returns for a second season in March 2026. The show is co-produced with the George A. Romero Foundation.

Grim Death and Bill the Electrocuted Criminal: The Podcast is now available.

