Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Grosse Pointe Garden Society

Grosse Pointe Garden Society: Here's Our Preview of Tonight's Premiere

Check out our preview for "Good Girls'" Jenna Bans and Bill Krebs's soapy mystery Grosse Pointe Garden Society, premiering tonight on NBC.

Article Summary Explore Jenna Bans and Bill Krebs' new soapy mystery, Grosse Pointe Garden Society, on NBC tonight.

Witness a suburban garden club entangled in scandal, mischief, and a shared deadly secret.

Star-studded cast includes Melissa Fumero, Aja Naomi King, Alexander Hodge, and more.

Catch sneak peeks, trailers, and character profiles for the thrilling premiere episode.

With only hours to go until Jenna Bans (Good Girls creator, EP) and Bill Krebs's (Good Girls EP) twisted soapy mystery Grosse Pointe Garden Society hits NBC screens, we have a preview of what you can expect. Starring Melissa Fumero, Aja Naomi King, Ben Rappaport, AnnaSophia Robb, Alexander Hodge, Nancy Travis, Matthew Davis, and Felix Wolfe, the series spotlights four members of a suburban garden club who find their lives intertwined by scandal, mischief, and a shared secret – a murder no one wants to talk about. As dark truths begin to rot their lives under the surface, they struggle to remain as perfect as the flowers blooming in their garden above. Along with a look at the official overview and image gallery for the series opener, we've also included the official trailer, some behind-the-scenes looks, and more, so you have all of the clues you need – here's a look!

Grosse Pointe Garden Society Season 1 Episode 1: "Pilot" Preview

Grosse Pointe Garden Society Season 1 Episode 1: "Pilot" – Four members of a suburban garden club find their lives intertwined by scandal, mischief, and a shared secret – a murder no one wants to talk about; as dark truths surface, they struggle to remain as perfect as the flowers blooming in their garden. Directed by Maggie Kiley and written by Jenna Bans and Bill Krebs, here's a look at two previously released sneak peeks and the episode's official image gallery:

NBC's Grosse Pointe Garden Society co-showrunners Jenna Bans and Bill Krebs also serve as writers and executive producers, with Casey Kyber also executive-producing. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and is set to premiere on Sunday, February 23rd. Now, here's a look at the cast offering some insights into the series, followed by them taking turns deciding which flower they would be. Then, we get a chance to get to know AnnaSophia Robb's Alice and Melissa Fumero's Birdie alittle better with a pair of character profile teasers:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!