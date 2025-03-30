Grosse Pointe Garden Society: Our S01E06: "Plant Parenthood" Preview

Before we take a look at what's ahead tonight with co-showrunners Jenna Bans and Bill Krebs's Grosse Pointe Garden Society, a quick reminder that the series is on the move. Because Sunday night is a pretty stacked night across the board programming-wise and because the series has been performing stronger with delayed viewing, NBC has shifted the series to Friday nights. Personally, we think it will give Grosse Pointe Garden Society a chance to breathe and continue to build its audience without having to compete with shows like HBO's The White Lotus and CBS's Watson. As shows like CBS's Fire Country have proven, Fridays are no longer "dead" programming days like they used to be back in the day. With that all cleared up, here's a look at the official overview, image gallery, and episode trailer for S01E06: "Plant Parenthood":
Grosse Pointe Garden Society S01E06: "Plant Parenthood" Preview
Grosse Pointe Garden Society Season 1 Episode 6: "Plant Parenthood" – Brett's (Ben Rappaport) new connection turns heads; an enticing career opportunity comes Catherine's (Aja Naomi King) way; Birdie (Melissa Fumero) becomes more entangled with Ford (Felix Wolfe) and his family; lunch with Patty (Nancy Travis) gives Alice (AnnaSophia Robb) new insight; in flash-forwards, Marilyn (Jennifer Irwin) leaves the gala for an emergency. Directed by Alexandra Cunningham with a screenplay by Alexandra Cunningham, here's a look at what's ahead with tonight's episode:
"Plant Parenthood" Episode 106 — Pictured: Alexander Hodge as Doug — (Photo by: Daniel Delgado/NBC)
"Plant Parenthood" Episode 106 — Pictured: AnnaSophia Robb as Alice — (Photo by: Daniel Delgado/NBC)
"Plant Parenthood" Episode 106 — Pictured: (l-r) Alexander Hodge as Doug, AnnaSophia Robb as Alice — (Photo by: Daniel Delgado/NBC)
"Pollination" Episode 105 — Pictured: (l-r) AnnaSophia Robb as Alice, Ben Rappaport as Brett, Melissa Fumero as Birdie, Aja Naomi King as Catherine — (Photo by: Daniel Delgado/NBC)
"Plant Parenthood" Episode 106 — Pictured: Melissa Fumero as Birdie — (Photo by: Daniel Delgado/NBC)
"Plant Parenthood" Episode 106 — Pictured: Felix Wolfe as Ford — (Photo by: Daniel Delgado/NBC)
"Plant Parenthood" Episode 106 — Pictured: AnnaSophia Robb as Alice — (Photo by: Daniel Delgado/NBC)
"Plant Parenthood" Episode 106 — Pictured: (l-r) AnnaSophia Robb as Alice, Nancy Travis as Patty — (Photo by: Daniel Delgado/NBC)
"Plant Parenthood" Episode 106 — Pictured: (l-r) Aja Naomi King as Catherine, AnnaSophia Robb as Alice — (Photo by: Tina Rowden/NBC)
"Plant Parenthood" Episode 106 — Pictured: Felix Wolfe as Ford — (Photo by: Daniel Delgado/NBC)
"Plant Parenthood" Episode 106 — Pictured: (l-r) Daniella Alonso as Misty, Melissa Fumero as Birdie, Felix Wolfe as Ford — (Photo by: Daniel Delgado/NBC)
"Plant Parenthood" Episode 106 — Pictured: Nancy Travis as Patty — (Photo by: Daniel Delgado/NBC)
"Plant Parenthood" Episode 106 — Pictured: AnnaSophia Robb as Alice — (Photo by: Tina Rowden/NBC)
"Plant Parenthood" Episode 106 — Pictured: (l-r) Ben Rappaport as Brett, Aja Naomi King as Catherine, Melissa Fumero as Birdie — (Photo by: Tina Rowden/NBC)
"Plant Parenthood" Episode 106 — Pictured: (l-r) Ben Rappaport as Brett, Aja Naomi King as Catherine, Melissa Fumero as Birdie, AnnaSophia Robb as Alice — (Photo by: Tina Rowden/NBC)
"Plant Parenthood" Episode 106 — Pictured: (l-r) Ben Rappaport as Brett, Aja Naomi King as Catherine, Melissa Fumero as Birdie — (Photo by: Tina Rowden/NBC)
"Plant Parenthood" Episode 106 — Pictured: (l-r) Chase Burgess as Dakota, Aja Naomi King as Catherine, Heiress Harris as Addie — (Photo by: NBC)
"Plant Parenthood" Episode 106 — Pictured: Ben Rappaport as Brett — (Photo by: NBC)
"Plant Parenthood" Episode 106 — Pictured: Ben Rappaport as Brett — (Photo by: NBC)
"Plant Parenthood" Episode 106 — Pictured: Aja Naomi King as Catherine — (Photo by: Tina Rowden/NBC)
The twisted soap opera-vibing drama spotlights four members of a suburban garden club who find their lives intertwined by scandal, mischief, and a shared secret – a murder no one wants to talk about. As dark truths begin to rot their lives under the surface, they struggle to remain as perfect as the flowers blooming in their garden above. NBC's Grosse Pointe Garden Society co-showrunners Jenna Bans and Bill Krebs also serve as writers and executive producers, with Casey Kyber also executive-producing. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.