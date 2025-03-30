Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Grosse Pointe Garden Society

Grosse Pointe Garden Society: Our S01E06: "Plant Parenthood" Preview

Check out our preview of tonight's episode of NBC and Jenna Bans & Bill Krebs's Grosse Pointe Garden Society, S01E06: "Plant Parenthood."

Before we take a look at what's ahead tonight with co-showrunners Jenna Bans and Bill Krebs's Grosse Pointe Garden Society, a quick reminder that the series is on the move. Because Sunday night is a pretty stacked night across the board programming-wise and because the series has been performing stronger with delayed viewing, NBC has shifted the series to Friday nights. Personally, we think it will give Grosse Pointe Garden Society a chance to breathe and continue to build its audience without having to compete with shows like HBO's The White Lotus and CBS's Watson. As shows like CBS's Fire Country have proven, Fridays are no longer "dead" programming days like they used to be back in the day. With that all cleared up, here's a look at the official overview, image gallery, and episode trailer for S01E06: "Plant Parenthood":

Grosse Pointe Garden Society S01E06: "Plant Parenthood" Preview

Grosse Pointe Garden Society Season 1 Episode 6: "Plant Parenthood" – Brett's (Ben Rappaport) new connection turns heads; an enticing career opportunity comes Catherine's (Aja Naomi King) way; Birdie (Melissa Fumero) becomes more entangled with Ford (Felix Wolfe) and his family; lunch with Patty (Nancy Travis) gives Alice (AnnaSophia Robb) new insight; in flash-forwards, Marilyn (Jennifer Irwin) leaves the gala for an emergency. Directed by Alexandra Cunningham with a screenplay by Alexandra Cunningham, here's a look at what's ahead with tonight's episode:

The twisted soap opera-vibing drama spotlights four members of a suburban garden club who find their lives intertwined by scandal, mischief, and a shared secret – a murder no one wants to talk about. As dark truths begin to rot their lives under the surface, they struggle to remain as perfect as the flowers blooming in their garden above. NBC's Grosse Pointe Garden Society co-showrunners Jenna Bans and Bill Krebs also serve as writers and executive producers, with Casey Kyber also executive-producing. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

