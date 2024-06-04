Posted in: FX, Hulu, Preview, TV | Tagged: fx, fx networks, Grotesquerie, niecy nash-betts, ryan murphy, travis kelce

Grotesquerie: Travis Kelce's Work Made Niecy Nash-Betts Feel "Proud"

FX's Grotesquerie star Niecy Nash-Betts on Travis Kelce making her "proud," his "ginormous" role, and if Taylor Swift stopped by the set.

When we last checked in on how things were looking with Ryan Murphy & Murphy Productions' Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story), Courtney B. Vance (Lovecraft Country), Lesley Manville (The Crown), and NFL Star Travis Kelce-starring Grotesquerie, Travis Kelce was sharing with his brother, Jason Kelce, what the filming experience had been like while checking in on their New Heights podcast. Though being on a set surrounded by folks with experience at creating shows made him feel like a 'jabroni" at times, he's getting nothing but high marks from his Nash-Betts. Speaking with TooFab on the red carpet for Gurus Magazine's #30Voices30Days Pride campaign event with wife Jessica Betts, Nash-Betts shares how "proud" she was of Kelce's performance, noting that he could have a future in acting if he pursues it. Though everyone associated with the series is still on spoiler lockdown, Nash-Betts did drop the adjectives "big" and "ginormous" when describing Travis Kelce's role. You can check out the interview in the clip above – with Nash-Betts also offering a great response about whether or not Taylor Swift visited the set.

"I don't know what's started. I can't put my finger on it. But it's different now. There's been a shift. It's like something's opening up in the world. A kind of hole to the center of nothingness. What I saw today, they sent shrinks for everyone who worked this crime scene. You say, 'Well, hon, evil has always existed.' And cite some statistic about how the world's getting better, less murder, more help, less global horror, never been a better time to be alive…" Nash-Betts says in the voiceover. "Come back. It's not getting better. And I keep needing to hear your answers because something's happening around us, and nobody sees but me," the voiceover concludes with a great cliffhanger. Here's a look back at the teaser released by Murphy Productions & FX Networks for Grotesquerie that caught everyone off-guard:

