Cabinet Of Curiosities Trailer Released By Netflix For Geeked Week

Guillermo del Toro has a new horror anthology series coming to Netflix this year, titled Cabinet of Curiosities. The eight-episode series will feature eight different directors and will star the likes of Rupert Grint ("Servant"), Luke Roberts (Dracula: The Dark Prince), F. Murray Abraham (Thir13en Ghosts), Glynn Turman, Ben Barnes, Elpidia Carrillo, Hannah Galway, Demetrius Grosse, David Hewlett, Tim Blake Nelson, and Sebastian Roché, alongside previously announced Andrew Lincoln ("The Walking Dead"), Crispin Glover (Smiley Face Killers, Back to the Future), Essie Davis (The Babadook), and Peter Weller (RoboCop). Below you can see the teaser trailer and descriptions of each episode.

Cabinet of Curiosities Episode Descriptions

Essie Davis (The Babadook), Andrew Lincoln (The Walking Dead), and Hannah Galway (Sex/Life) star in an episode written (based on an original story by Guillermo del Toro) and directed by Jennifer Kent (The Babadook)

● Amadeus Oscar winner F. Murray Abraham (Mythic Quest), Glynn Turman (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom), and Luke Roberts (Ransom) will appear in an episode written by David S. Goyer (The Dark Knight) (based on a short story by Michael Shea), and directed by David Prior (The Empty Man).

● Tim Blake Nelson (Watchmen), Elpidia Carrillo (Euphoria), Demetrius Grosse (Fear The Walking Dead), and Sebastian Roché (The Man in the High Castle) star in an episode written by Regina Corrado (Deadwood; The Strain) (based on an original story by Guillermo del Toro); and directed by Guillermo Navarro (Godfather of Harlem; Narcos)

● Crispin Glover (River's Edge) and Ben Barnes (Shadow and Bone) star in an episode written by Lee Patterson (Curve) (based on a short story by H.P. Lovecraft) and directed by Keith Thomas (Firestarter)

● Peter Weller (Star Trek Into Darkness) stars in an episode directed by Panos Cosmatos (Mandy), who also writes along with Aaron Stewart-Ahn

● Mika Watkins (Origin) writes an episode (based on a short story by H.P. Lovecraft) directed by Catherine Hardwicke (Twilight); with the cast to be announced

● David Hewlett (See) cast in an episode written (based on a short story by Henry Kuttner) and directed by Vincenzo Natali (Hannibal)

● Haley Z. Boston (Brand New Cherry Flavor) serves as writer of an episode (based on a short story by comic book author Emily Carroll) directed by Ana Lily Amirpour (A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night), with the cast to be confirmed.