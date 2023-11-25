Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: gunther, recaps, the miz, wrestling, WWE Survivor Series

Gunther's's Epic Win Crushes The Miz, AEW's Hopes at Survivor Series

Witness how Gunther retained glory at WWE Survivor Series, stomping The Miz & showing AEW and Tony Kham how true wrestling is done. 🏆💔

Article Summary Gunther's mastery outshines The Miz, retaining the Intercontinental Title.

WWE's Survivor Series delivers unmatched entertainment vs. AEW.

Comedic backstage skits at Survivor Series highlight WWE's unique charm.

Gunther's win over The Miz hailed as a triumph for true wrestling by The Chadster.

👏🥳 Yet again, WWE has shown the world how it's done with another top-tier performance at Survivor Series that AEW couldn't hope to match even in Tony Khan's wildest dreams. The Chadster can't help but laugh at AEW while watching the hilarity unfold backstage at Survivor Series with the funny skit featuring the Alpha Academy, Maximum Male Models, and R-Truth promoting Ruffles potato chips. Oh, and by the way, The Chadster has decided, effective immediately, The Chadster will be supporting WWE's ad partners by only eating Ruffles (washed down with White Claw, of course) from now on! 🥳🎉

Now, for all you unfortunate souls who aren't watching the greatest show of the year, let's talk about absolute dominance as Gunther retained His WWE Intercontinental Championship against that tricky The Miz. We're talking about a contest that had everyone on the edge of their seats, and The Chadster means everyone—even Keighleyanne put down her phone briefly, and that's no small feat since that guy Gary must be pretty darn entertaining on text. But back to the match! 🤼‍♂️

From the get-go, Gunther proved why he's called The Ring General. He suffocated The Miz with imposing force and a dominating presence that could only be described as utterly magnificent. That's not to say The Miz didn't put up a fight, which he did, and it was classic Miz with tricks up his sleeve, attacking Gunther's leg, but it was clear who was the master of the ring. The Austrian bruiser chopped down The Miz with the ferocity of a lumberjack, while The Miz's retaliation only seemed to irritate the champion. Through a series of powerful strikes and game-changing maneuvers, Gunther conveyed a clear message—it takes more than showmanship to bear the weight of the Intercontinental Championship. And when The Miz's infamous Skull-Crushing Finale wasn't enough, The Chadster knew it was game over. Gunther secured the win with a Liontamer, a hold so excruciating that The Miz had no choice but to tap. 🏆

Now, The Chadster must declare this as the greatest match of all time. The intensity, the technical prowess, the sheer storytelling—none of that flippy-floppy stuff that a certain rival promotion parades as wrestling. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. AEW and Tony Khan could never put on a match like this with their constant pandering to the internet wrestling community and their complete lack of understanding of the true art of wrestling.

It's not too late to tune into Survivor Series right now, but don't worry if you can't because The Chadster will continue to deliver the most unbiased reports throughout the night. The Chadster's Unbiased Journalism Club—where The Chadster imagines fellows like Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger are also burning the midnight oil, no doubt also suffering under the weight of Tony Khan's inexplicable vendetta against real journalism. They, like The Chadster, probably lie awake at night wondering when Tony Khan will appear in their room, splashing them with a misdirected cup of White Claw, mocking their dedication to fair reporting. 📝🚫

Tonight is a victory for the business, a defeat for AEW's lackluster alternatives, and indeed, another prime example of why WWE reigns supreme. Stay tuned to The Chadster's coverage, your beacon of truth in the murky waters of wrestling journalism. 🌟🌊

🤼‍♂️✨ #WWE #SurvivorSeries #IntercontinentalChampionship #GUNTHER #TheMiz #Ruffles #WhiteClaw #UnbiasedJournalismClub ✨🤼‍♂️

