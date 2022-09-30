Halloween Ends: NBC Airing New Horror Franchise Special This Saturday

Halloween Ends releases in theaters and on Peacock on October 14th, and to help celebrate, NBC will air a special, Halloween in Hollywood, tomorrow night, October 1st, at 8 pm EST. It will also be streamable on Peacock on October 2nd. The special will take a look at the franchise and its impact on pop culture while also taking a behind-the-scenes look at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood. What a time to be alive. Unfortunately, the special is hosted by Chris Hardwick and will also feature a "special message" from Jamie Lee Curtis, Producer Jason Blum, and director David Gordon Green.

A Halloween Ends TV Special? Is It 1985?

Hosted by Hardwick from Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights, this immersive fan-focused event will be a celebration of horror fandom and of NBCUniversal's role in defining and redefining the genre over the past century and its vision for the future of horror. The special will include a message from Halloween Ends star Curtis; producer Blum, CEO and Founder, Blumhouse; and director Green. It will also feature a sneak peek at the film, which arrives in theaters and begins streaming only on Peacock on October 14th. NBCU celebrities will reflect on the impact of the Halloween franchise over the past four decades and will bravely experience one of the haunted houses featured at this year's premier Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights event. The special will include appearances from Jon Barinholtz, Terry Crews, Omar Dorsey, Ryan Eggold, Ana Gasteyer, Tyler Posey, Kyle Richards, Blake Shelton, Jennifer Tilly, the cast of Peacock's Bel-Air, and more.

Kick off spooky season with Halloween in Hollywood! Developed by our Creative Partnerships team, this special gives a behind the scenes look at the Halloween franchise with a sneak peek of #HalloweenEnds. The fun and scares start 10/1 at 8/7c on @NBC, streaming on @Peacock. 🎃 pic.twitter.com/oShlmUxvuL — NBCU Advertising & Partnerships (@NBCUTogether) September 30, 2022 Show Full Tweet

This is so cool. I wish that they would do more of these types of things these days as they did in the 80s. And for Halloween, while no stranger to documentaries and specials, to be the subject, in prime time, on network television…super cool.

Halloween in Hollywood airs on NBC tomorrow night at 8 pm EST and will be on Peacock on Sunday. Halloween Ends will be in theaters on October 14th and the same day on Peacock.