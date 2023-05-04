HALO: Pablo Schreiber Confirms Season 2 Wrap in Heartfelt IG Post Along with a heartfelt Instagram post to the production team, HALO series star Pablo Schreiber confirmed that Season 2 had wrapped filming.

With so many shows in so many various stages of production – and now with the WGA/AMPTP strike underway – you have to cut us some slack if we can keep up on every single one that's out there. Sometimes, we depend upon the production to at least meet us part-way by reminding everyone on social media that they're still alive & that the cameras are still rolling. With Paramount+'s Pablo Schreiber-starring HALO, we have a perfect example of a show that we're excited to see return – but kept a little too under the radar when it came to filming. So we weren't surprised to learn from Schrieber via Instagram that filming had wrapped as much as it was a "reminder shock" that the show was still filming.

In the comments section of his heartfelt post (more on that in a minute) to the team that worked to make the season happen, Schrieber gave the official word that filming had wrapped:

"Behind every single actor on every tv show or movie that [you] watch, there is a team of artists working their asses off to help make that one performance possible. This is my team," Schreiber wrote as the caption to a series of behind-the-scenes images from the production. "Each person here provides a critical service that I would be incapable of performing my role without. They are all talented artists in their own right. Hard workers who have completely committed to joining me on this journey and they're all just wonderful people to boot. We spent a lot of time together these last 11 months. They kept me honest and kept me sane. And I couldn't have done any of it without them! I love them all!" Schreiber ended with, "From the bottom of my heart… Thank you!!!" Now, here's a look at the original post:

HALO stars Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief, Spartan-117, and Natascha McElhone (Californication) as Dr. Halsey, both of whom also serve as producers this season. Additional returning cast members include Jen Taylor ("Halo" game series, RWBY) as Cortana, Bokeem Woodbine (Fargo), Shabana Azmi (Fire), Natasha Culzac (The Witcher), Olive Gray (Half Moon Investigations), Yerin Ha (Reef Break), Bentley Kalu (Avengers: Age of Ultron), Kate Kennedy (Catastrophe), Charlie Murphy (Peaky Blinders), Danny Sapani (Penny Dreadful), Fiona O'Shaughnessy, (The Forgiven) and Tylan Bailey. Joseph Morgan (Vampire Diaries, Titans) and Cristina Rodlo (No One Gets Out of Here Alive, The Homeless World Cup) have joined the cast for the upcoming season.

Led by showrunner and executive producer David Wiener (Brave New World), the series takes place in the universe that first debuted in 2001 with the launch of Xbox's first "Halo" game. Dramatizing an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant, the series weaves deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure, and richly imagined visions of the future. HALO is produced by Showtime in association with 343 Industries and Amblin Television. The second season of HALO is executive produced by Wiener, alongside Steven Spielberg, Darryl Frank, and Justin Falvey for Amblin Television. Kiki Wolfkill, Frank O'Connor, and Bonnie Ross serve as executive producers for 343 Industries, with Otto Bathurst and Toby Leslie for One Big Picture. The series is distributed internationally by Paramount Global Content Distribution.