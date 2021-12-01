Hangman Page Joins Commentary for Very Unfair AEW Dynamite

It's Wednesday night, and you know what that means: The Chadster won't be having sex with his wife for at least the next six months. Why? Because Tony Khan has made it his life's mission to ruin The Chadster's life and render The Chadster sexually impotent, as the card for tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite illustrates perfectly. Auugh man! So unfair!

First of all, Cody Rhodes and Andrade El Idolo will face off in a Street Fight as Cody continues his slow-burn heel turn that relies on fans having memories longer than goldfish and therefore shows that Tony Khan doesn't understand anything about the wrestling business.

Bryan Danielson, who was a lock for the WWE Hall of Fame until he literally stabbed Vince McMahon in the back by joining AEW, will take on The Dark Order's Alan Angels.

CM Punk and MJF at least realize that they were far outdone by The Miz and Edge on WWE Raw this week, so Punk is already moving on to a new feud with Lee Moriarity on AEW Dynamite tonight, which The Chadster thinks is one of the few smart things Tony Khan has ever done.

Then there's this match between Kris Statlander and Ruby Soho, part of the TBS Championship tournament that is just so disrespectful to WWE's women's division. AEW needs to read the room and realize that Divas are back and this kind o serious competition is no longer welcome.

And finally, who decided that Billy Gunn should be relevant in 2021? It's just so unfair that he and his large adult sons are going to get to take on Darby Allin and Sting on AEW Dynamite tonight! Auughh man!

And making things even worse, Tony Khan has said that Hangman Adam Page will be on commentary tonight to replace Jim Ross, who is receiving treatment for skin cancer. How dare Tony Khan use a commentary guest spot as an opportunity to further the company's main title feud! What is your problem, Tony Khan! Auughhh!

