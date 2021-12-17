Has Sami Zayn Already Signed a New Contract with WWE?

One of the big topics of discussion this week in the world of wrestling is the big new multi-year deal Raw star Kevin Owens signed with WWE, keeping him with the company for the next 3 years and earning him a big raise in pay per year. This was a win for WWE, who had been losing in the court of public opinion as of late due to losing their stars to rival AEW and other promotions when said star's contract was up. Well now along with Owens, SmackDown star Sami Zayn's contract with WWE was also up very soon and while most of the attention was on Owens and whether or not he would stay, it now sounds like WWE has also re-signed Zayn to keep another of their notable stars for the next couple of years.

Dave Meltzer says in the newest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that word going around the WWE locker room is that Zayn has signed a new deal with WWE ahead of his current contract ending in the early part of 2022. Meltzer notes that WWE has not officially confirmed that Zayn has signed a new deal with them and that no numbers are available right now, but that one detail people are said to know is that it includes a "no-cut" clause, which would be the same clause Owens has in his new deal, where the company cannot simply release them as part of a cost-cutting effort and they must honor the duration of the contract.

Despite many AEW fans hoping the former El Generico would jump ship at the end of his current deal, it's not surprising that Zayn would re-sign with WWE or that he would get a deal similar to that of Owens. The two men are very close longtime friends and Zayn is also the same age as Owens at 37, so it's possible he's favoring stability at this point in his career.

It's also possible WWE has won Zayn over as of late by making him such a featured member of the SmackDown roster. He's been heavily involved in the main event scene with Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns over the past month and before that was a big part of the storyline of the SmackDown team heading into Survivor Series.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Brock Lesnar destroys Sami Zayn and his nurses: SmackDown, Dec. 10, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cPKNRenASo8)

So I guess we'll just wait to hear some confirmation from WWE or Zayn himself on his reported new deal with the company and if it's anything like Owens' situation, we should hear about it pretty soon.