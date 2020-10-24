I know 2020 has been a year of completely unexpected surprises, but this one won't make you cringe. Now, there's a lot of things I had no idea existed (like chicken grooming), but a little more mainstream than that is the world of competitive dog grooming. Yes, you read into that right: HBO Max has a competitive dog grooming reality show. Welcome to the world of Haute Dog. If the remainder of 2020s remaining surprises is half as adorable as this, I can deal with the rest of the year.

Now, maybe you haven't tried the HBO Max kool-aide yet, and I don't blame you – there are so many streaming services competing for your hard-earned pandemic unemployment dollars that it's hard to decide which ones to choose. But if you're looking for quality content, there are six episodes of competitive dog grooming that's too cute for cable TV.

The show takes three dog groomers, most with several competitions and shows already under their belt, and gives them two challenges: a "Mystery Pet" challenge where the groomers are presented with the same breed of dog where they must groom their client according to the theme of the episode. That could mean turning a Poodle into a Hollywood starlet, or a Westie into a cowboy.

The groomers' main challenge is one where they can choose the dog (with many grooming their own furry children) and the look within the episode's theme. This could result in a classic show cut, a full-on 3D art design in fur, or even a colorful Lisa Frank inspired makeover.

No matter which canine makeovers you think should win, they're all adorable from top to tail and Haute Dog shows that all dogs can be hot, especially when they're in the hands of some great groomers. HBO Max, please give us more competitive dog grooming shows!