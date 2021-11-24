Hawkeye: Feige & Thomas Offer Origin Story on "Rogers: The Musical"

One of the best moments to come from the first episode of Hawkeye is "Rogers: The Musical. There are just so many things about it that work, and even more so if you've been any level of theater nerd. If you lived in the Marvel universe and went through all of this stuff, this is what a musical based on it would look like. It's kind of incredible while also being somewhat cringle as well, which means it's a perfect rendition of actual musical theaters. During the virtual press conference for Hawkeye Marvel Megaboss, Kevin Feige and director Rhys Thomas talked about how the scene and the musical came to be. Feige revealed that it was an idea early on that Thomas pitched. "Yeah, it was an innocent suggestion in one of our calls that I quickly tried to backtrack on," Thomas said.

Feige went on to say that it gave them a reason to have Clint in the city and a reason why Hawkeye would take place in the city. He also explained how he managed to connect with the legendary composer Marc Shaiman who composed the song that we hear in the scene.

"Which is true, but I loved the idea, and it gave a reason for a bit of a generic Christmas in New York [story]," Feige explained. "Clint taking the kids; it was a daddy weekend before Christmas. I had met the amazing composer Marc Shaiman at an event a few-I'm not a social guy. So, to even say I met him at an event, it was, like, one of the three events I've been to in the last ten years. And his husband is a giant Marvel fan. So, when Rhys said that, it gave us context for the opening episode, the context for why Clint is in New York, the context for Clint seeing himself, and the way the world sees Hawkeye. And gave us an opportunity to have an amazing song by Marc Shaiman."

So far, we've only seen one part of "Rogers: The Musical" in the first episode of Hawkeye but fingers crossed we somehow see more later in the series.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Save The City (From "Hawkeye"/Audio Only) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e3R9DOrpUDE)

Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld are being joined on Hawkeye by a pretty impressive line-up of names. Vera Farmiga (Bates Motel) is set as Eleanor Bishop, mother of Kate Bishop (Steinfeld), while Fra Fee (The Spanish Princess) is set to play Kazi (most likely short for Kazimierz Kazimierczak), aka mercenary villain Clown in the comics. Tony Dalton's (Better Call Saul) Jack Duquesne (aka Swordsman?), a possible mentor for Hawkeye who has lived on both sides of the law throughout this comic book career. Florence Pugh will reprise the role of spy and assassin Yelena Belova, sister of Black Widow, from the Scarlett Johansson-starring film Black Widow. Alaqua Cox's Maya Lopez (aka Echo) is a deaf Native American who is capable of perfectly copying another person's movements, making her a formidable fighter. Zahn McClarnon's (Barkskins) William Lopez is expected to be a take on Maya's father Willie "Crazy Horse" Lincoln from the comics. Directors Bert & Bertie (Troop Zero, Kidding) are helming the live-action adaptation.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Marvel Studios' Hawkeye | Official Trailer | Disney+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5VYb3B1ETlk&ab_channel=MarvelEntertainment)