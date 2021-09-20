My Hero Academia Season 5 E24 Review: Shigaraki Breaks Bad in Big Way

This week's episode of My Hero Academia, "Tomura Shigaraki: Origin", gave us the second part of Tomura Shigaraki's story– what happened after All For One found Tenko Shimura wandering. The fight with the Metal Liberation Army is soon ending it seems and Gigantomachia has arrived on the battlefield… Right on time to see, or rather feel, the effects of Shigaraki liberating himself from his past constraints. Remembering and pretty much just destroying everything nearby as he unlocks his true power.

Shigaraki's story is pretty similar to Eri's story, just gone totally wrong– no one was there for Tenko and no one even tried to extend a helpful hand. Granted, he came across scary as hell but it is the difference a simple gesture can make. The more he got bullied and mistreated, the more his quirk manifested, and his need to destroy got sparked. It seems the itchiness only stopped once he tried not suppressing his power and just feeling it and using it. The fight against Re-Destro slowly just becoming a slight inconvenience to him.

For his part, Re-Destro becomes more fearful and starts aiming for those big moves, only to be cut off right away. He resorts to cutting off his own limbs before succumbing to Shigaraki's decay. He basically sees his liberation dreams within the boy and surrenders the Meta Liberation Army to him, now making Shigaraki the leader of both. The League of Villains and the Liberation Army- united under the moniker of the Paranormal Liberation Front. Having seen all of it, Gigantomachia now responds to Shigaraki. I guess things are about to start getting really interesting.

I have to say, while I understand we need a little calm before the storm, I am definitely ready to start seeing some action and could use a break from the backstory. I miss our heroes. To be honest, I tend to dislike storylines that drone on and on; while what they presented to us regarding Shigaraki's background has been fascinating, it probably could have been done in 1-2 episodes instead of being stretched out this long (Especially after using so many prior fillers). Thankfully, next week looks to offer us an update on what our heroes have been up to during all of this and (fingers crossed) the opening salvo in the oncoming war.

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 24: "Tomura Shigaraki: Origin" Review by Alejandra Bodden 7 / 10 This week's episode of My Hero Academia, "Tomura Shigaraki: Origin", gave us the second part of Tomura Shigaraki's story-- what happened after All For One found Tenko Shimura wandering. The fight with the Metal Liberation Army is soon ending it seems and Gigantomachia has arrived on the battlefield... Right on time to see, or rather feel, the effects of Shigaraki liberating himself from his past constraints. Remembering and pretty much just destroying everything nearby as he unlocks his true power.