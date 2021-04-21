Hawkeye: Jeremy Renner Signals Last Day; Thanks Cast, Crew & Marvel

Looks like there was a reason why Disney+ and Marvel Studios wanted to start getting viewers familiar with the comic book version of Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop based on the news Jeremy Renner shared via his Instagram Stories on Wednesday. With viewers fixated on the finale of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and with Loki following not far behind, Renner put the word out that it was the last day (either for him or the entire production) of work on the upcoming live-action Hawkeye series. Check out the image below, where Renner captions his selfie with "Last day, for Now… This is not goodbye, but a see you soon" followed by "Thank you cast, crew, and Marvel":

Just before the year wrapped, Steinfeld spoke with ET to discuss Kate Bishop- specifically, how she's developing her on-screen persona to be as "badass" as the Bishop that lives on the comic book page. "I'm just so excited. As I'm in the process of developing her, I'm working with some incredible filmmakers that are helping me bring her to life. I can't wait for people just to see how we are interpreting this character through the comics and in her own sort of ways. She's such a badass, there's no denying that. She's so smart and witty and quick and her physical ability to do so many things is through the roof," Steinfeld explained. "It's really tested me and it's kept me going through quarantine, I will say, it's given me a reason to stay with it. But I'm just very excited as I continue developing her to see sort of how we come up with it all." For a look at Kate's comics backstory, check out the clip below:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Kate Bishop: Who is the other Hawkeye? (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2BiDV7BAae0&t=8s)

Renner and Steinfeld are being joined by a pretty impressive line-up of names. Vera Farmiga (Bates Motel) is attached to play Eleanor Bishop, mother of Kate Bishop (Steinfeld), while Fra Fee (The Spanish Princess) is set to play Kazi (most likely short for Kazimierz Kazimierczak) aka mercenary villain Clown in the comics. Tony Dalton's (Better Call Saul) Jack Duquesne (Jacques Duquesne aka Swordsman?), a possible mentor for Hawkeye who has lived on both sides of the law throughout this comic book career. Florence Pugh will reprise the role of spy and assassin Yelena Belova, sister of Black Widow, from the Scarlett Johansson-starring film Black Widow. Alaqua Cox's Maya Lopez (aka Echo) is a deaf Native American who is capable of perfectly copying another person's movements, making her a formidable fighter. Zahn McClarnon's (Barkskins) William Lopez is expected to be a take on Maya's father Willie "Crazy Horse" Lincoln from the comics.

Last month, reports surfaced that Cox's Echo would be getting a spinoff series, with Etan Cohen and Emily Cohen expected to write and executive produce, with a writers' room recently being assembled and Marvel Studios set to produce. Marvel Studios and reps for the Cohens did not respond to requests for official comments. In the comics, Echo would be the first to hold the title of Ronin before the role was passed onto Barton (the same role Renner's Barton would play on the big screen at the beginning of Avengers: Endgame– a costume that Renner was reportedly wearing on set recently, which the actor shared a teaser image of via Instagram Stories recently).