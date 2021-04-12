Hawkeye: Marvel Offers "Kate Bishop 101" for Disney+ Series Prep

Just because production is still underway on the Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld-starring series and viewers still have The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, and What If…? (at least) still to come, Marvel wants you to know that it's never too early to do a little Hawkeye homework. In this case, we have a little something from Marvel Entertainment that gets you caught up on everything you need to know about Steinfeld's Kate Bishop, that other Hawkeye (and her dad) Renner's Clint Barton, and their comic book lives together. Considering how the Disney+ and Marvel Studios' series is expected to look to the comics for the series' tone and approach, it's probably one of the best (and fastest) ways to know what you're talking about before the series premiere.

Just before the year wrapped, Steinfeld spoke with ET to discuss Kate Bishop- specifically, how she's developing her on-screen persona to be as "badass" as the Bishop that lives on the comic book page. "I'm just so excited. As I'm in the process of developing her, I'm working with some incredible filmmakers that are helping me bring her to life. I can't wait for people just to see how we are interpreting this character through the comics and in her own sort of ways. She's such a badass, there's no denying that. She's so smart and witty and quick and her physical ability to do so many things is through the roof," Steinfeld explained. "It's really tested me and it's kept me going through quarantine, I will say, it's given me a reason to stay with it. But I'm just very excited as I continue developing her to see sort of how we come up with it all." For a look at Kate's comics backstory, check out the clip below:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Kate Bishop: Who is the other Hawkeye? (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2BiDV7BAae0&t=8s)

Renner and Steinfeld are being joined by a pretty impressive line-up of names. Vera Farmiga (Bates Motel) is attached to play Eleanor Bishop, mother of Kate Bishop (Steinfeld), while Fra Fee (The Spanish Princess) is set to play Kazi (most likely short for Kazimierz Kazimierczak) aka mercenary villain Clown in the comics. Tony Dalton's (Better Call Saul) Jack Duquesne (Jacques Duquesne aka Swordsman?), a possible mentor for Hawkeye who has lived on both sides of the law throughout this comic book career. Florence Pugh will reprise the role of spy and assassin Yelena Belova, sister of Black Widow, from the Scarlett Johansson-starring film Black Widow. Alaqua Cox's Maya Lopez (aka Echo) is a deaf Native American who is capable of perfectly copying another person's movements, making her a formidable fighter. Zahn McClarnon's (Barkskins) William Lopez is expected to be a take on Maya's father Willie "Crazy Horse" Lincoln from the comics.

Last month, reports surfaced that Cox's Echo would be getting a spinoff series, with Etan Cohen and Emily Cohen expected to write and executive produce, with a writers' room recently being assembled and Marvel Studios set to produce. Marvel Studios and reps for the Cohens did not respond to requests for official comments. In the comics, Echo would be the first to hold the title of Ronin before the role was passed onto Barton (the same role Renner's Barton would play on the big screen at the beginning of Avengers: Endgame– a costume that Renner was reportedly wearing on set recently, which the actor shared a teaser image of via Instagram Stories recently).