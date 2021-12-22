Hawkeye, Sopranos, Good Omens 2 & More! BCTV Daily Dispatch 22 Dec 21

Sailors fighting in the dance hall/Oh man, look at those cavemen go/It's the freakiest show/Take a look at the lawman/Beating up the wrong guy/Oh man, wonder if he'll ever know/He's in the best selling show/Is there life on Mars… with the BCTV Daily Dispatch? With much love & respect to David Bowie for "Life on Mars?" (video at the end of the post, along with Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross's instrumental version from HBO's Watchmen), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news & opinion topics for today includes Disney+'s Hawkeye, HBO's The Sopranos, The CW's Batwoman, HBO Max's And So It Goes…, FOX's WWE SmackDown, FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Amazon's Good Omens 2, Showtime's Yellowjackets, and tons more! And then we wrap things up with a round-up of our reviews- today, we've got FOX's Bob's Burgers & The Great North, and USA Network's WWE Raw.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Wednesday, December 22, 2021:

Giveaway – Star Trek: Discovery Seasons 1-3 On DVD

Hawkeye Star Hailee Steinfeld Shares Pre-Finale Message for Viewers

Yellowjackets Episode 7 Preview: Small Talk Can't Delay Starvation

Hawkeye Finale Catch-Up? You'll Just Need 1,082 Minutes & a TARDIS

Good Omens 2: Neil Gaiman Feeds Into Our Doughnuts Obsession

NXT 2.0 Preview 12/21: AJ Styles Comes To NXT For Grayson Waller

Obi-Wan Kenobi: Fans Really Do Have a Part to Play in Disney+ Series

AEW's Jim Ross Reveals Who His WWE MVP Female Wrestler Hiring Was

WWE Returning To Thunderdome Because Of COVID-19 Resurgence?

The Witcher Showrunner Reminds "Bot" Troll & Others About Civility

The Sopranos Creator David Chase Ties Up Some Series Loose Ends

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Star Terry Crews Talks Possible B99 Reunion Ideas

The Dispatcher: Zachary Quinto-Narrated Audiobook Set for Series Adapt

Hawkeye Finale Poster Shows One Figure Overshadowing Them All

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S15: The Gang Shares Finale Preview

Emily In Paris Cast Debuts Season 2 First 10 Minutes; Recaps Series

Cobra Kai Co-Creator Jon Hurwitz Confirms Season 5 Wrap

Batwoman Season 3B Teaser Finds Marquis Declaring Himself Ryan's Joker

Sex and the City Stars Issue Statement Supporting Chris Noth Accusers

Funimation Unveils Winter 2022 Line-Up: Attack on Titan & So Much More

The Punisher: 10 Issues Jon Bernthal Could Have with Frank's New Logo

Is Hawkeye Proving Too Much of a "Trick Arrow" for New Viewers?

And now here's a look at a rundown of our reviews from yesterday, this time including FOX's Bob's Burgers & The Great North, and USA Network's WWE Raw:

Bob's Burgers Season 12 Episode 10 Review: Flaws of a Broken Record

The Great North Season 2 E10 Review: A Gingerbread & Big Foot Xmas

WWE Raw: Bobby Lashley Dominates Day 1 Opponents

