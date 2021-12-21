NXT 2.0 Preview 12/21: AJ Styles Comes To NXT For Grayson Waller

Hey gang! Last week on NXT 2.0, Grayson Waller established himself as the chief heel for the brand going forward. A week after attacking the departing Johnny Gargano, Waller relished the heat he was getting from the NXT fans and from the locker room, all before attacking LA Knight and leaving him beaten in the parking lot. As Waller continues his war on veteran wrestlers, he may now have a challenge that will straighten him out. Tonight, Raw star AJ Styles comes to NXT to face Waller and take out the anger he has for what happened to him on Raw last night.

In a rare event, a big WWE star will be wrestling live on NXT 2.0 tonight in the form of AJ Styles as he takes on Grayson Waller in tonight's main event. Now, why is Styles down to NXT tonight? Well according to Dave Meltzer, it's to try to take some of the sting out of the ratings hammering they're likely to take from the NFL games tonight, saying "So they're going against the NFL on Tuesday for the first time in history. So, they should get destroyed. So, that's probably the deal."

It might not help much, but let's see what WWE.com has to say about AJ Styles appearing on NXT 2.0 tonight:

AJ Styles is rolling into NXT, and Grayson Waller will be right there waiting for him. Styles will have plenty on his mind after the disintegration of his relationship with Omos last night on Raw. As the bond between the former teammates was falling apart, Waller spent his weekend calling out The Phenomenal One on Twitter. Following the social media cheap shots and developments on Raw, Styles will have plenty of anger to unleash on NXT. Will Waller be ready to shock the NXT Universe with another attack on a beloved Superstar? Find out when it all goes down tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!

Along with that match, tonight on NXT 2.0 we will also see Raquel Gonzalez take on Dakota Kai in a Street Fight, Dexter Lumis versus Trick Williams, Pete Dunne versus Tony D'Angelo, and The Creed Brothers taking on Grizzled Young Veterans in tag team action. Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Tony D'Angelo set for action against Pete Dunne tonight (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=irKyDdaz6zg) To see all of that action and more, tune in to NXT 2.0 tonight at 8 pm on the USA Network.