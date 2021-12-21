Yellowjackets Episode 7 Preview: Small Talk Can't Delay Starvation

Showtime's Yellowjackets continues to ramp up the thrilling tension, theories, and lore surrounding these characters we've uncovered over the past six episodes. Go ahead and watch the sixth episode and read my review on it before going forward with this preview, trust me it'll help.

First, I can't get over Jackie's crazy eyes when she's speaking to Shauna in the teaser for episode seven. I think she thought everyone forgot about that nasty rash she's probably still got on her leg. I'm not ruling out some flesh-eating bull shit being the culprit making her a survival nuisance, but she looks unwell (put on some Matchbox Twenty if you decide to stop the video on the frame with her in it). Anyways, besides Jackie getting very suspicious over Shauna appearing to write in a private journal, it could be close to having that pregnancy revealed to the group as a whole whether Shauna wanted that to be the case or not. We also see adult Shauna possibly having a little lovers' quarrel with Adam in her front yard, which has me thinking he may be that special kind of toxic but we'll have to wait and see.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Next on Episode 7 | Yellowjackets | SHOWTIME (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HTrf6GSnBjY)

In the present day, Shauna, Taissa, and Natalie are shown meeting up with the cash. Mini-van escapades and Natalie not letting go of a pistol are only one part of the insane last bits of the small teaser video. In the Yellowjackets episode seven teaser, we see a glimpse of Adam grabbing Shauna in her yard, we then see someone thrown down a long object with force in the woods. After slowing everything down, it appears to possibly be Taissa in these frames, but it's unclear who or what she's hitting and with what she's using to do so. My theory doesn't really answer who it might be that she's hitting, but the weapon could either be the makeshift crutches that Ben uses, one of the hunting rifles, or a long blunt instrument of some kind (maybe even antlers). It'll be very interesting to see what that ends up being and how Taissa got to that point. But let's be honest, the woman has a tendency to go hunting for good piles of dirt to eat like a truffle pig and that can't be great for nutrition or general mental well-being. Whatever it is, she and others are continuing towards their breaking points with not much holding them back. Check back here later on for the review of Yellowjackets episode seven after it airs, we'll have plenty of theories and reactions to discuss I'm sure of it.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: BTS: Becoming Misty | Yellowjackets | SHOWTIME (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EN5aCdpwsLw)