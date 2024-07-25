Posted in: HBO, TV | Tagged: HBO, judd apatow, Mel Brooks

HBO, Judd Apatow to Spotlight Mel Brooks in New 2-Part Documentary

The comedy GOAT, Mel Brooks, will be the subject of a new two-part HBO documentary from Judd Apatow that is currently in production.

Mel Brooks' life and career will be the subject of a two-part documentary coming to HBO. Judd Apatow is directing with Michael Bonfiglio and Joe Beshenkovsky editing, reuniting the team that made George Carlin's American Dream. Apatow did not mince words when he was asked about why he was making the project: "I went into comedy because of my love for Mel Brooks. This project is the dream of a lifetime."

Mel Brooks Is Most Deserving Of This Type Of Thing

Mel Brooks is an iconic American actor, comedian, filmmaker, songwriter, and playwright. With a career spanning seven decades, Brooks has reached the rare accomplishment of winning an Emmy, Grammy, Tony Award, and Academy Award. In addition, he has received a Kennedy Center Honor, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, AFI Life Achievement Award, and an Academy Honorary Award in 2024. His film and TV work span decades, including The Twelve Chairs, Blazing Saddles, Young Frankenstein, Silent Movie, History of the World Part 1, To Be or Not to Be, High Anxiety, Spaceballs, Mad About You, Get Smart, and much more. He is also the author of the New York Times bestseller All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business.

I can't think of anyone in Hollywood who deserves this more than Mel. Thank god they decided to do it while he was still alive. Too often, these projects become memorials rather than just a victory lap for the subject. It is hard to argue that he is not the biggest name in comedy in all of Hollywood history—just look at his resume. Hopefully, this new phase of Apatow's career as a documentarian does Mel the justice he deserves.

