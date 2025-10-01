Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: halloween, hbo max

HBO Max Wants You to "Face Your Demons" with Its Halloween Lineup

HBO Max wants you to "Face Your Demons" this Halloween season with a lineup of classic and new horror to keep the screams going all month.

HBO Max thinks it's about time for you to "Face Your Demons," and today seems to be about as good a day as any. Kicking off today and running through October in honor of the Halloween season, HBO Max is unleashing a lineup of classics, cult classics, and new horrors to keep the screams going all month long. Some of the highlights haunting our screens this month include the premiere of the HBO Original series It: Welcome to Derry on October 26th. In addition, fright film fans can look forward to new Friday night premieres, like A24's Bring Her Back (debuting on Oct. 3rd) and MUBI's The Substance (debuting Oct. 10th).

If you're looking for modern classic or historically classic horror, you're not going to be disappointed. We're talking Warner Bros. Pictures' Sinners and Evil Dead Rise, plus films from fan favorite franchises such as the "Conjuring Universe," "It" and "It Chapter Two," "A Nightmare on Elm Street," "Insidious," and "Final Destination." A24's Talk to Me, and The Witch, Max Original Salem's Lot, and timeless horror flicks Get Out, The Shining, The Exorcist, The Sixth Sense, and many more are also available to stream at your own risk.

But what do you do if you're not sure what kind of shock to your system you're looking for? Psychological thrillers? Supernatural hauntings? Slasher staples? HBO Max is "Alive! Alive!" with specially designed curations with rail titles like "Face Your Demons," "Must-Scream Horror," "Unleash the Monster," "Haunted Hall of Fame," "A Killer Movie Marathon," "Stephen King: The King of Fears," and more. As you can see from the example below, each rail includes key art for each of the titles.

Here's a rundown of the curations and a selection of films and series that are available to stream on HBO Max's Halloween pages:

Must-Scream Horror

A Nightmare on Elm Street 1984

Alien Covenant

Amityville: Where the Echo Lives

Bring Her Back (Debuts 10/3)

Caddo Lake

Carnival of Souls

Death of a Unicorn

Final Destination Bloodlines

Get Out

Hereditary

Heretic

I Saw the TV Glow

IT: Welcome to Derry (HBO Original Series) (Debuts 10/26)

MaXXXine

Midsommar

Talk to Me

The Exorcist

The Front Room

The Lighthouse

The Sixth Sense

The Substance (Debuts 10/10)

The Watchers

The Witch

Face Your Demons

Annabelle

Companion

Evil Dead Rise

It (2017)

Sinners

The Last of Us (HBO Original Series)

The Nun

Unleash the Monster

Alien Covenant

Christine

Cronos

Eraserhead

From Hell It Came

Interview with the Vampire

Invasion of the Body Snatchers

Maggie

Night of the Living Dead

Prometheus

Splinter

The Brood

The Cabin in the Woods

The Invitation

The Lure

The Monster

Trick 'r' Treat

Haunted Hall of Fame

Annabelle

Drag Me to Hell

Evil Dead 2

Evil Dead Rise

Folklore

Insidious

Insidious: Chapter 2

Insidious: Chapter 3

It Comes at Night

It Follows

Talk To Me

The Amityville Horror (1979)

The Conjuring

The Conjuring 2

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

The Curse of La Llorona

The Exorcist

The Last House on the Left (2009)

The Nun

The Sixth Sense

Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me

A Killer Movie Marathon

Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh

Eyes Without a Face

Final Destination

Final Destination 2

Final Destination 3

Final Destination 5

Freddy vs Jason

Friday the 13th (2009)

Halloween H2O: 20 Years Later

Halloween: Resurrection

Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers

Hannibal

MaXXXine

Pearl: The X-Traordinary Origin Story

The Final Destination (2009)

The Silence of the Lambs

Trap

X

Stephen King: The King of Fears

Children of the Corn

Christine

Firestarter

It (2017)

It: Chapter Two

It: Welcome to Derry

Misery

Salem's Lot

Stephen King's It

The Outsider

The Shining

