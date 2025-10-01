Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: halloween, hbo max
HBO Max Wants You to "Face Your Demons" with Its Halloween Lineup
HBO Max wants you to "Face Your Demons" this Halloween season with a lineup of classic and new horror to keep the screams going all month.
HBO Max thinks it's about time for you to "Face Your Demons," and today seems to be about as good a day as any. Kicking off today and running through October in honor of the Halloween season, HBO Max is unleashing a lineup of classics, cult classics, and new horrors to keep the screams going all month long. Some of the highlights haunting our screens this month include the premiere of the HBO Original series It: Welcome to Derry on October 26th. In addition, fright film fans can look forward to new Friday night premieres, like A24's Bring Her Back (debuting on Oct. 3rd) and MUBI's The Substance (debuting Oct. 10th).
If you're looking for modern classic or historically classic horror, you're not going to be disappointed. We're talking Warner Bros. Pictures' Sinners and Evil Dead Rise, plus films from fan favorite franchises such as the "Conjuring Universe," "It" and "It Chapter Two," "A Nightmare on Elm Street," "Insidious," and "Final Destination." A24's Talk to Me, and The Witch, Max Original Salem's Lot, and timeless horror flicks Get Out, The Shining, The Exorcist, The Sixth Sense, and many more are also available to stream at your own risk.
But what do you do if you're not sure what kind of shock to your system you're looking for? Psychological thrillers? Supernatural hauntings? Slasher staples? HBO Max is "Alive! Alive!" with specially designed curations with rail titles like "Face Your Demons," "Must-Scream Horror," "Unleash the Monster," "Haunted Hall of Fame," "A Killer Movie Marathon," "Stephen King: The King of Fears," and more. As you can see from the example below, each rail includes key art for each of the titles.
Here's a rundown of the curations and a selection of films and series that are available to stream on HBO Max's Halloween pages:
Must-Scream Horror
- A Nightmare on Elm Street 1984
- Alien Covenant
- Amityville: Where the Echo Lives
- Bring Her Back (Debuts 10/3)
- Caddo Lake
- Carnival of Souls
- Death of a Unicorn
- Final Destination Bloodlines
- Get Out
- Hereditary
- Heretic
- I Saw the TV Glow
- IT: Welcome to Derry (HBO Original Series) (Debuts 10/26)
- MaXXXine
- Midsommar
- Talk to Me
- The Exorcist
- The Front Room
- The Lighthouse
- The Sixth Sense
- The Substance (Debuts 10/10)
- The Watchers
- The Witch
Face Your Demons
- Annabelle
- Companion
- Evil Dead Rise
- It (2017)
- Sinners
- The Last of Us (HBO Original Series)
- The Nun
Unleash the Monster
- Alien Covenant
- Christine
- Cronos
- Eraserhead
- From Hell It Came
- Interview with the Vampire
- Invasion of the Body Snatchers
- Maggie
- Night of the Living Dead
- Prometheus
- Splinter
- The Brood
- The Cabin in the Woods
- The Invitation
- The Lure
- The Monster
- Trick 'r' Treat
Haunted Hall of Fame
- Annabelle
- Drag Me to Hell
- Evil Dead 2
- Evil Dead Rise
- Folklore
- Insidious
- Insidious: Chapter 2
- Insidious: Chapter 3
- It Comes at Night
- It Follows
- Talk To Me
- The Amityville Horror (1979)
- The Conjuring
- The Conjuring 2
- The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It
- The Curse of La Llorona
- The Exorcist
- The Last House on the Left (2009)
- The Nun
- The Sixth Sense
- Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me
A Killer Movie Marathon
- Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh
- Eyes Without a Face
- Final Destination
- Final Destination 2
- Final Destination 3
- Final Destination 5
- Freddy vs Jason
- Friday the 13th (2009)
- Halloween H2O: 20 Years Later
- Halloween: Resurrection
- Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers
- Hannibal
- MaXXXine
- Pearl: The X-Traordinary Origin Story
- The Final Destination (2009)
- The Silence of the Lambs
- Trap
- X
Stephen King: The King of Fears
- Children of the Corn
- Christine
- Firestarter
- It (2017)
- It: Chapter Two
- It: Welcome to Derry
- Misery
- Salem's Lot
- Stephen King's It
- The Outsider
- The Shining