He-Man Star, Western Actor John Erwin Passes; Co-Stars Pay Tribute

Melendy Britt (She-Ra) and Alan Oppenheimer (Skeletor) paid tribute to He-Man voice actor John Erwin, who passed away at the age of 88.

John Erwin, who started his career in live-action war and Westerns but later created a prolific career in voiceovers, passed at the age of 88 in December, his PR company Celebworx announced. The actor made his debut in the TV series Citizen Soldier in 1956. His second role was in the 20th Century Studios' Civil War drama 13 Fighting Men (1960) before his last regular live-action role on episodic television as Teddy in the CBS Western Rawhide. Erwin found a home in animation, voicing the role of Reggie Mantle in several Archie animated projects, which also includes the 60s/70s animated Sabrina the Teenage Witch, last voicing the role in 1978. He landed his biggest role as the title character in He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, his alter ego Prince Adam, and other various characters for the Filmation/Mattel series developed by Lou Scheimer. Co-stars Melendy Britt, who voiced He-Man's sister She-Ra, and Alan Oppenheimer, who voiced his arch-nemesis Skeletor, paid tributes.

He-Man Stars Melendy Britt and Alan Oppenheimer Pay Tribute to John Erwin

"Aide from being friends in real life, for 40 years, we had been a team," Britt wrote on Facebook. "We were He-Man and She-Ra. To have 'my brother' pass on is a tremendous sorrow even though I know life is not infinite. The tears I have are because John was such a special quiety man and we shared a very special relationship in those roles as twin brother and sister. Your body of work will life in the hearts of so many people to whom you gave love and strength and hope and laughter in times of difficulty and the need to be calmed by laughter and hope. Working with you gave me strength and hope…"

"Working with John Erwin was a ballad of irreverence, professionalism, and surprise… Surprise of how many life stories he had: he was a series actor, writer, performer of commercials, musician, painter, and an all around lovely gentleman, an indelible addition to my life," Oppenheimer wrote in a statement via The Hollywood Reporter. Erwin voiced He-Man in all 130 episodes of the Filmation series, Britt's spinoff series She-Ra: Princess of Power, and various specials. His final role was also the final time he voice the role was in the season four episode of Family Guy, "Brian the Bachelor." Other roles Erwin is known for is Ronald Redford for the Fred and Barney Hannah Barbara cartoons featuring The Flintstones characters and 9 Lives Cat Food mascot Morris the Cat.

