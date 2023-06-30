Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: anime, Crunchyroll, Hell's Paradise, Mashle: Magic and Muscles, Mobile Suit Gundam The Witch from Mercury, spring anime season 2023

Hell's Paradise & More Crunchyroll Anime Season Finales This Weekend

Crunchyroll announced the last three anime season finales for the Spring Anime Season streaming this weekend: Hell's Paradise and more!

Crunchyroll would like anime fans to know that the final three finales for series from the Spring Anime Season will be streaming this weekend, from Friday to Sunday. The three hugely popular series are Hell's Paradise, Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury, and MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES.

Crunchyroll Anime Finales

MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES

Friday, June 30, 2023, at 9:30 AM PDT

"This is a world of magic. This is a world in which magic is casually used by everyone. In a deep, dark forest in this world of magic, there is a boy who is singlemindedly working out. His name is Mash Burnedead, and he has a secret. He can't use magic. All he wanted was to live a quiet life with his family, but people suddenly start trying to kill him one day and he somehow finds himself enrolled in Magic School. There, he sets his sights on becoming a "Divine Visionary," the elite of the elite. Will his ripped muscles work against the best and brightest of the wizarding world? The curtain rises on this off-kilter magical fantasy in which the power of being jacked crushes any spell!"

Hell's Paradise

Saturday, July 1, 2023, at 8:30 AM PDT

"Gabimaru reigns as the strongest and most ruthless assassin in his village. But now finds himself on death row—with only one way out: retrieve the Elixir of Life from a sinister island. Longing for freedom, he accepts the challenge. But with fellow convicts vying for the same prize and demonic beasts lurking, how will Gabimaru survive this harrowing quest?"

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury Season 2

Sunday, July 2, 2023, at 2:30 AM PDT

"A.S.122… An era when a multitude of corporations have entered space and built a huge economic system. After transferring to the Asticassia School of Technology from the planet Mercury, Suletta Mercury has experienced a school life filled with encounters and excitement as both Miorine Rembran's bridegroom and a member of GUND-ARM, Inc. It has been two weeks since the incident at Plant Quetta. Suletta passes her days at the school, anticipating her reunion with Miorine. Miorine, meanwhile, has stationed herself at the head office of the Benerit Group, monitoring her father's condition. The two are about to face new hardships and pressing decisions. Each with her own feelings in her heart, the girls will confront the mighty curse the Gundam brings."

