Help! The New Miss Frizzle Bullied Me On The Magic School Bus: Opinion

I feel like a disappointed parent as I look over the images for the Magic School Bus reboot, Magic School Bus Rides Again- coming to Netflix. You have the beautiful vocal talents of Kate McKinnon and the musical score abilities of Lin Manuel Miranda…and THIS is what you come up with? I get that a new audience of kids is being introduced to this land of discovery, but there's so much that takes away from any possible good to come out of it. It's not even like it's one thing, it's the whole thing. These kids look weird as f@ck and I feel creeped out looking at their lifeless eyes.

The images remind me of the characters they'd have you practice drawing in a "how-to" book from the craft store. With a plentiful amount of talented artists out there currently, you'd think Netflix would gather them and showcase those talents. I have got to start somewhere when describing my feelings about these characters and where better to start than Miss Frizzle. There's been a long history of villain characters in shows and films having stereotypical Jewish physical characteristics. This has combined an association, very anti-Semitic naturally, between evil or wrong-doing individuals with Judaism.

When the character of Miss Frizzle came along in the original series, it twisted that narrative around on the society that demonized Judaism. Frizzle was a caring character, wonderfully odd in her outfit choices, and beloved for her individuality and intelligence by the children that watched the show. I was one of those kids, I found her odd but felt inspired by what I learned in each lesson she taught those around her.

Fast Forward to today, with a version of Miss Frizzle that looks like she'd not invite me on a journey of knowledge, but instead, it would be one involving an MLM (multi-level-marketing). She'd be that type of person who posts about being a "girl boss" and then try to sell you a package of goods you can't possibly sell. I imagine she'd also slightly inch away if I ever told her I'm bisexual, with a whispered question like "Ew, you don't have a crush on me do you?". In any case, the "Miss Frizzle" given to us in this reboot is not only different but there are no distinguishing characteristics to her like there were before. I imagine she'd be the type of person now who would complain about not using specific expired coupons at Ulta even though she could afford that new palette or foundation. The other characters seen feel off as well, not just Frizzle.

Every character is so oversimplified just like Miss Frizzle. Magic School Bus Rides Again whitewashed pretty much every character, and then somehow even the whitest of white ones got that treatment as well…yeah it's a lot. Doing a reboot can be difficult, especially with one so connected to many childhoods, but the changes in this one went in a weird and creepy direction. To add another turd on the crap pile, Miss Frizzle's Iguana looks like an imposter who would try and watch me sleep. I saw a tweet that felt too accurate of Frizzle, that she would be that girl who bullied you in high school who then proceeds to "find her calling" to help people through a nursing degree. For the queer fans of Magic School Bus, it's beyond these odd and out-of-place feelings, it is something similar to a sense of betrayal.

A comfort character has been taken from a community and a generation, not to be looked at in a more diverse light but the opposite. Taking a moment to examine an approach to a series, especially a reboot with such strong character representations, isn't difficult to do. You can put in an ounce of care and it makes it better. Stop making characters that make me and others feel like we're about to be shamed by them for being ourselves. You can reduce a character all ya want, but in the end, you reduce your audience as well if you do so.