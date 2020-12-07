Here's The Radio Times Listing For Doctor Who On New Year's Day

There is something special about the Radio Times' listings for Doctor Who, since the very first one. And, with the Christmas double-week edition of the magazine hitting the shelves with a thud, here's a brief look…

6.45 Doctor Who Revolution of the Daleks. With the Doctor locked away on an alien planet, Yaz, Ryan and Graham are struggling without her, even before they uncover a dark plan – involving a Dalek. At series since 2005 are available on Player. See p238 The Doctor Jodie Whittaker

Graham O'Brien Bradley Walsh

Yasmin Khan Mandip Gill

Ryan Sinclair Tosin Cole

Captain Jack Harkness John Barrowman

Alan Robertson Chris Noth

Jo Patterson Harriet Walter

Leo Rugazzi Nathan Stewart-Jarrett Writer Chris Chibnall; Executive producers Chris Chibnall, Matt Strevens and Ben Irving; Director Lee Haven Jones (S) (AD) (HD) See feature: page 58

And the pick of the day…

Such was the momentous nature of 2020 that it feels as though we've lived a life as long as the Doctor's since last being in her company. As it turns out, though, she's been passing the time in a similar way to us, having been quarantined(albeit in the space prison where we saw the Judoon incarcerate her in March) and separated from the Tardis team. As for Ryan, Graham and Yaz, they, too, are where we left them, back on Earth, But "the fam" are about to get a fresh fright in the form of a Dalek. They won't go into battle alone – fan favourite Captain Jack is back to help. What we're all hoping though, is that Jack also gets to meet up with the Doctor, as John Barrowman didn't share any screen time with Jodie Whittaker when he last put in an appearance. A reunion would go some way to compensate for the loss of Bradley Walsh and Tosin Cole, who both unfortunately leave their companion roles tonight.

As for Bradley and Tosin going and Mandip staying, in the feature, Mandip says "I just thought, 'I'm not ready for this journey to end.' Why leave something if you're enjoying it, it's working and there's development? I don't know when it will end for me because as a person and as a character, there's so much more to explore."

The Radio Times Christmas Edition 2020-2021 is in shops today.