Hijack Season 2: Idris Elba Returns in Apple TV Official Trailer

Premiering on January 14, Apple TV released the trailer for Idris Elba-starring Hijack Season 2, with the action shifting to a train.

Apple TV dropped the official Hijack Season 2 trailer, teasing more high-stakes action and suspense.

Season two sees Sam caught in another hostage calamity—this time, the authorities suspect he may be involved.

Following its thrilling debut, Hijack has become one of Apple TV's top-rated, most talked-about original dramas.

Apple TV has unveiled the trailer for the highly anticipated second season of Hijack, starring and executive produced by SAG Award winner and Emmy Award nominee Idris Elba. Created by George Kay and Jim Field Smith, the eight-episode second season will premiere globally on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, with the first episode, followed by one episode weekly until March 4, 2026.

In the thrilling second season of Hijack, a Berlin underground train and its commuters are taken hostage, while above ground, authorities scramble to save hundreds of lives. Sam Nelson (Elba) is at the heart of the crisis on board, where one wrong decision could spell disaster. Remember that quote from Die Hard 2? "How does the same shit happen to the same guy twice?" Well, what if the hero was in on it this time? Or so the authorities think. He's probably innocent. Or is he?

Since its worldwide debut, the first season of Hijack has become one of the top dramas on Apple TV, receiving wide acclaim from both critics and fans, quickly achieving a Certified Fresh critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes and landing on the Nielsen Streaming Originals Top 10 list. The "instantly enthralling" series has been hailed as "a shot of pure adrenaline," praised as a "crisp and tense" drama that is "tension-filled and gripping, often putting the viewer on the edge of their seat," with Elba starring as a "commanding leading man." The complete first season is now streaming globally on Apple TV.

Hijack Season Two reunites its ensemble cast of stars, including Elba, who was honored with an Emmy Award nomination for his season one performance, Christine Adams, Max Beesley, and Archie Panjabi. In addition, the season stars Christian Näthe (Ballon, Soloalbum, Schule), Clare-Hope Ashitey (Seven Seconds, Top Boy, Doctor Foster), Lisa Vicari (Django, Dark), Toby Jones (Mr Bates vs The Post Office, Detectorists, Empire of Light), Karima McAdams (Dune: Prophecy, Deep State, Soulmates) and Christiane Paul (Counterpart, FBI: International, Parlement).

Hijack Season 2 premieres January 14th on Apple TV.

