Hikaru Shida, Erick Redbeard Return on AEW Rampage

Former AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida returned on AEW Rampage last night, attacking Serena Deeb after Deeb won a squash match. Shida's return adds yet another dimension to AEW's women's division, which The Chadster personally finds to be extremely disrespectful to WWE, who are having trouble transitioning their women's divisions to a Divas model already and don't need AEW putting this kind of added pressure on them. Auughh man! So unfair!

Shida celebrated her own return and announced her intentions on Twitter.

Why are you trying to ruin The Chadster's life, AEW?!

As if Shida's return wasn't bad enough for The Chadster's sense of self-worth, Erick Redbeard also made his AEW return on last night's episode of AEW Rampage, and The Chadster is just so cheesed off about it! It was one thing when Redbeard appeared in AEW for the Brodie Lee tribute show. The Chadster can understand those circumstances. But to show up in AEW again to join Death Triangle and add yet another match to the already stacked AEW Revolution card, literally stabbing Vince McMahon right in the back just because WWE couldn't afford to pay Redbeard's contract anymore? That's too far, as far as The Chadster is concerned.

AEW Revolution will air on PPV on Sunday, March 6th at 8PM Eastern. The show will be available to stream on the Bleacher Report app in the United States and on Fite TV internationally, in addition to on traditional PPV providers and in select theaters. Emanating from Orlando Florida, the show will feature an AEW World Championship match for the main event, with Hangman Page defending against Adam Cole. Dr. Britt Baker DMD will defend her AEW Women's World Championship against challenger and rival Thunder Rosa. AEW World Tag Team Champions Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus will defend the belts in a triple threat against The Young Bucks and reDRagon. Tay Conti will challenge TBS Champion Jade Cargill in another title match. Plus, CM Punk will face MJF in a dog collar match. TNT Champion Sammy Guevara will team with Darby Allin and Sting to take on Andrade El Idolo, Matt Hardy, and Isiah Kassidy. Chris Jericho will fight Eddie Kingston, with Jericho forced to shake Kingston's hand if Kingston wins. Jon Moxley will face Bryan Danielson in a match that could lead to a new stable formed by the two former WWE Superstars. And in the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match, Keith Lee, Wardlow, Powerhouse Hobbs, Ricky Starks, Orange Cassidy, and Christian Cage will compete for a future shot at the TNT Championship. Also on the Buy-In pre-show for AEW Revolution, Hook will take on QT Marshall and Kris Statlander will face Leyla Hirsch. And added at the last minute, Pac and Penta Oscuro will team with newly returned Erick Redbeard to face the House of Black on the Buy-In. Just thinking about this PPV, The Chadster is probably going to need to head out to the garage this afternoon and down a couple of White Claw seltzers, probably three or four of them, which will get The Chadster pretty wasted, and that's not going to help with the sexual impotence The Chadster has suffered from since AEW started, so thanks a lot once again, Tony Khan!

