Hit & Run: Lior Raz, Sanaa Lathan-Starring Netflix Series Drops Teaser

Netflix this morning is showing off the first look at the new series Hit & Run, a thriller starring Lior Raz, Sanaa Lathan, Kaelen Ohm, Moran Rosenblatt, and Gal Toren. This is from the producers of The Killing and Fauda, with the latter also released to Netflix. In this one, a man searches for answers about why his wife was killed in a hit and run "accident". The deeper he digs, the less he is going to like the answers.

Check out the trailer for Hit & Run below -followed by some thoughts on the first impression.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Hit & Run | Official Teaser | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pW080M25WcY)

Hit & Run Needs To Set Itself Apart Somehow

"Hit & Run is a thrilling mystery centered around one man's unconditional love for his murdered wife, and his dark journey to uncover the truth behind her death no matter the cost. A happily married man, played by Fauda star Lior Raz, whose life is turned upside down when his wife is killed in a mysterious hit and run accident in Tel Aviv. Grief-stricken and confused, he searches for his wife's killers, who have fled to the U.S. With the help of an ex-lover, Naomi Hicks (Sanaa Lathan), he uncovers disturbing truths about his beloved wife and the secrets she kept from him."

This show needs to do something to set itself aside from all of the other shows and films with a similar hook. The talent is there both in front of and behind the camera, so there is some interest there, but something tells me this show is going to be ultimately generic. Time to prove me wrong guys and gals. You can look for this show to debut on Netflix sometime in the summer or fall, we don't have an exact date yet as of this writing.