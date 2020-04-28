Homecoming Season 2 Trailer: No Good Will Come From What They Did

The second season of Amazon Prime's Homecoming finds Janelle Monáe (Harriet, Hidden Figures) stepping into the lead role to join Stephan James' Walter Cruz as the mysteries revealed during the first season continue to grow. Created by Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg, Kyle Patrick Alvarez (13 Reasons Why, The Stanford Prison Experiment) is taking over the director's chair from Sam Esmail (Mr. Robot) this season as well as executive producing. With the series set to return on May 22, the streaming service is offering an official trailer that begins with an eerie scene we saw in previously-released teasers: with Monáe's Jackie waking up in the middle of a rowboat with a major bout of amnesia. What follows is a montage of scenes that follows Jackie's trip down the Homecoming Initiative and Geist Group's rabbit hole. Along with familiar faces Walter and Audrey (Hong Chau), viewers are also given a better look at CEO Leonard Geist (Chris Cooper) as well as Joan Cusack's mysterious military official.

For Horowitz, another season of Homecoming means the creative room to expand the story and have more of a "big picture" feel in how they told it: "Season 1 was so confined and suffocating, and they were all wondering about the world outside the facility, and season 2 is very much about the outdoors and the natural world, and people trying to get inside the Geist headquarters." As for one of the newest additions to the cast, Bloomberg is interested in seeing how viewers react to Cooper's unique "big bad," saying, "You have this expectation of the big bad villain and head of the evil corporation, and what we enjoyed was finding how we could upend those expectations and turn them in a different direction. [Cooper] took this strange idea for a character and made it into the spiritual center of the season."

Cooper, Cusack, and Chau are joined by Mary Holland (Veep), with Bobby Cannavale and Shea Whigham rumored to appear this season. Homecoming is co-produced by Amazon Studios and UCP. Alvarez, Julia Roberts' production company Red Om Films, Esmail's Esmail Corp, and Anonymous Content's Chad Hamilton. Horowitz, Bloomberg, and Chris Giliberti, Alex Blumberg, and Matt Lieber of Gimlet Media also serve as executive producers.