House of Usher: Mike Flanagan Sets Edgar Allan Poe Adapt for Netflix

The creative mind of Mike Flanagan behind the current Netflix series, Midnight Mass, is continuing his direction with the streaming platform with an upcoming limited series inspired by Edgar Allan Poe's classic tale, "The Fall of the House of Usher".

Flanagan, whose library of work done with Netflix is extensive at this point, such as the anthology series that includes titles such as The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor, continues to bring horror to the platform. The director and writer has a background with the genre and a deep love for it, with projects such as the widely-released Doctor Sleep and earlier influential horror works such as Hush and Absentia (check out both of them, you won't be disappointed). Working with the art of another creative figure that aligned himself with the genre, Edgar Allan Poe, Flanagan will be directing a limited series inspired by the short story, "The Fall of the House of Usher", which was published back in 1893.

The story by Poe includes themes that Flanagan has included in past works, from the mind going into bursts of madness to isolation and family. The series does not yet have a plot or information about any possible hint at what the plot would include outside of what can be assumed by the inspirational content. For now, we know the series will be limited to eight parts on Netflix. Alongside Flanagan, the directing will also include Michael Fimognari, with each of them directing four episodes out of the eight within the series. Fimognari has worked with Flanagan and Netflix in the past, both separately and together as a cinematographer, including titles such as The Haunting of Hill House and the series of films that started with To All The Boys I've Loved.